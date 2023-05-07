Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began its theatrical run last Friday on May 5 and is set to end its opening weekend with impressive box office earnings at IMAX. The third film starring the titular team of space-traveling misfits made $25 million in IMAX theaters, making it the biggest opening across the trilogy and the third-biggest IMAX debut for an MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame, coming in behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which released one year ago this weekend, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film was shown across 1,550 IMAX screens in 82 markets, earning $10.7 million in North America alone, making it the second-highest IMAX domestic opening weekend of 2023. The other $14.3 million of the $25 million total comes from the international box office, which makes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the third highest-grossing IMAX international opening ever in the month of May. The IMAX China network contributes $5.6m of the International total, 19% of the China nationwide box office from less than 1% of screens in the country.

Along with the box office reports from IMAX, a statement was also provided discussing the new film's massive success. “Our record-breaking box office momentum in 2023 is carrying into a summer blockbuster season loaded with ambitious, IMAX-friendly cinematic experiences — yet another great sign for our performance this year,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “James Gunn and our partners at Marvel and Disney leaned heavily into IMAX technology to deliver a visually stunning and emotional finale to this iconic franchise and we expect the strong audience response to yield a long, successful run at the box office.”

Image via Marvel Studios

A Strong Opening Performance For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

This IMAX total makes up just under 9% of the total Global Box Office for the new MCU film as the film is set to finish its opening weekend with $282.1 million with a total domestic opening of 114 million and a stronger-than-expected $168.1 million from international markets. The film has received generally favorable reviews from critics with fans and audiences loving the new film. It currently sits at an 81% Fresh Rating from critics and an even higher Audience Score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film a B+ in his review, saying the film "isn’t just the ideal sendoff for this group, it’s the best MCU film in years, and a reminder of how much fun and moving the Marvel Cinematic Universe can actually be after film-after-film of recent disappointments. The Guardians of the Galaxy were the best corner of the MCU, and Gunn has created the perfect goodbye to this gang of misfits."

