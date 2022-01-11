You can always count on Twitter-hound James Gunn to be a delightfully open book: the guy's in a perennial state of excitement. And it certainly seems like we caught him on a good day. Speaking to our very own Steve Weintraub, Gunn teased what fans can expect out of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, his upcoming next installment to the MCU's Guardian's franchise (the premiere title of which remains a stalwart fan favorite).

Speaking to us about his new DCEU series Peacemaker - as we all know, this dude has fingers in a whole lotta pies - he begins by answering our question on Guardians 3 with praise for the British-Nigerian actor Chukwudi Iwuji, claiming that people are "freaking out over how good this guy is".

In his words:

"It's going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it's not going to be the movie people... It's different than what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far."

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Shows Off 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Costume in Set Image

Gunn also had some words on the upcoming Guardians Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ in December 2022. But this might surprise you: although the show is out in less than twelve months, they haven't even started filming the thing yet. Gunn says:

"It's still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there's too much Omicron around, so we couldn't do it. We're going to have to fit it in. I haven't started yet. I'm excited to. It's fun. The holiday special is... I'm almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I'm almost like, 'Well, wait. I've got this movie here I've been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.' But, it is really funny and really good."

Well, if there was any excuse good enough to have not started work on something coming out at the end of the year, Omicron is definitely up there. And we're just as excited to see it as Gunn is to make it!

Check out a clip of the interview with Gunn above. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, whereas we can hopefully expect the Holiday Special in December this year. Look for more from Steve's interview with James Gunn soon.

'Suspicion': Everyone Is Hiding Something in Trailer for Apple TV+ Whodunit Series Can we really trust anyone?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email