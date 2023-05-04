Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Showtime a-holes! James Gunn and the Guardians are back for one last ride in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Groot (Vin Diesel) are on a race against the clock to save their friend, Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, after he’s mortally wounded by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). In their journey to save their friend’s life, they reunite with the pre-Guardians version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), now part of the Ravagers.

Although Guardians 3 marks the third installment in a trilogy, Guardians 2 is not the last time we caught up with the team. The galactic group of misfits capped off Phase 4 of the MCU with a throwback to seasonal television specials – The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. At the time of its release, it was seen more as a one-off adventure of Mantis and Drax exploring Hollywood, kidnapping Kevin Bacon, and spreading some holiday cheer. However, it provides crucial context to where the Guardians team finds themselves at the beginning of Vol. 3 and where they eventually find themselves at the end of the movie, making this special a must-watch.

The Holiday Special Sets Up the Guardians' New Home

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special establishes a new yet familiar place for the Guardians to call home – Knowhere. The once-mining colony formed out of the severed head of the Celestial used to be the home of the Collector (Benicio del Toro) and the Reality Stone. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed it in his conquest to collect the Infinity Stones for himself in Avengers: Infinity War, the place was abandoned and deserted – that is, until the Guardians arrived in The Bowie. After parting ways with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians buy Knowhere and commit to rebuilding the place. It’s during this renovation that the Guardians are found at Christmastime in The Holiday Special. As part of Mantis’ gift to Peter, she has the Guardians cover the buildings with an assortment of Christmas lights.

With the purchase of Knowhere, the Guardians adopt Cosmo the Spacedog, voiced by Maria Bakalova. Cosmo was once part of the Collector’s collection, even seen briefly in the first Guardians movie. Now that the Collector is gone, the Guardians take in the good dog. The Holiday Special is the audience’s first time hearing Cosmo speak. Though Cosmo doesn’t have a major role in The Holiday Special, her appearance establishes her telepathic abilities, as well as her dynamic with the Guardians. Though she’s introduced bickering with Rocket in The Holiday Special, she eventually becomes part of his new Guardians team, as seen in the mid-credits scene.

The Holiday Special Lets Us See Into Star-Lord's Mind

Another aspect that makes The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special essential viewing for Guardians Vol. 3 is how it provides insight into Star-Lord’s state of mind. In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis and Drax notice that Peter is down because he misses Gamora. As the team is rebuilding Knowhere, he mostly keeps to himself and visibly isn’t in high spirits. Kraglin (Sean Gunn) explains to the group that the one time he and Peter attempted to celebrate Christmas, Yondu (Michael Rooker) destroyed Peter’s presents and tree. This is what prompts Mantis and Drax to come up with a plan to cheer him up, which involves kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

Although Mantis and the Guardians are able to cheer him up briefly through this gesture and an epic musical performance by Bacon himself, it doesn’t diminish the loss he feels. This is why it’s not surprising that Peter is found drunk and carried off by Nebula to bed at the beginning of Guardians 3. He’s depressed that she isn’t there anymore, and his depression involves getting black-out drunk more often than not. His self-destructive behavior lends its way toward recognizing that the legendary Star-Lord isn’t the leader that the Guardians need anymore.

Star-Lord and Mantis Search for Family

One of the most important story beats to come from The Holiday Special is the confirmation of Mantis’ familial connection to Peter. After Kraglin shares the story of Peter’s seemingly ruined Christmas with Yondu, Mantis confides to Drax that she feels like she should do something for Peter because she is his half-sister. At the time, she was keeping it a secret from Peter because their father, Ego (Kurt Russell), killed Peter’s mom, Meredith (Laura Haddock), and caused him so much heartache. She thought she would add to that pain; instead, when she does finally reveal this, Peter calls it “the greatest Christmas gift he could ever get.”

This revelation has a major impact on both Star-Lord and Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Not only is it referenced in passing, but their sibling relationship helps drive their actions in the movie. Peter uses Mantis as his justification for not seeking out his remaining family on Earth; she’s his family and that’s all he needs. Being the sister that she is, Mantis tries to push Peter to realize that he needs to stop running away from his family. She eventually gets through to him (no thanks to Drax!) as he makes the decision to leave the Guardians and return to Missouri at the end of the movie. On the flip side, Mantis has only ever been around family; first Ego, and now Peter and the Guardians. She’s never had the chance to figure out who she is on her own. It’s why she makes the decision to leave Knowhere and the Guardians at the end of Guardians 3.

As a last Guardians treat for audiences, the post-credits scene is directly related to Mantis and Drax’s misadventures in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Mantis and Drax kidnapped Kevin Bacon to give Peter a Christmas he would never forget. At the end of The Holiday Special, Kevin Bacon is returned to Earth. We never really knew what happened to him after that until now. In the post-credits scene, Peter’s grandpa (Gregg Lee Henry) is seen at the kitchen table with Peter, reading a newspaper. The front page story is Kevin Bacon’s tell-all story about his alien abduction.

Thanks to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, James Gunn is able to provide key information to his third Guardians movie without extending the runtime with expository dialogue. A hilarious adventure in Hollywood has more to say about the Guardians team and their last ride together than audiences were expecting. Also, it’s able to fill audiences in on what happened to the abducted actor after his return to Earth. The movies may be seen as a trilogy, but The Holiday Special makes the full story of the Guardians of the Galaxy complete. The Holiday Special has cemented itself as a mandatory watch, meaning audiences get to relive Kevin Bacon’s wild night in space over and over again for MCU rewatches to come!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

