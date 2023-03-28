The galaxy isn't going to protect itself, and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is prepared to do whatever it takes to save it. Thanks to Total Film Magazine, audiences just got a new look at the character from the upcoming sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. In the image, everyone's favorite talking raccoon can be seen flying a ship in his official Guardians uniform. The outfit resembles the ones seen in the 2008 comics run created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, where this version of the intergalactic team first appeared. The jacket even includes the classic logo associated with the characters.

The upcoming adventure was helmed by James Gunn, after the director was behind the camera for the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. When the first installment was released in 2014, the team was relatively unknown for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who were followers of more mainstream characters, such as The Avengers. The story centered around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and how the mission he was sent on to retrieve the Orb would lead him to meet all of the members of the group, including Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Drax (Dave Bautista).

This time around, however, the movie will revolve around Rocket himself, through a deep exploration of the character's past. Even though it has been hinted in previous movies that the raccoon suffered from abuse during the early stages of his life, it has never been talked about in detail. It looks like audiences are about to learn the truth, as the villain for the upcoming adventure, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), will be closely related to the origin of Rocket Raccoon. Destiny will arrive for the Guardians of the Galaxy, in a movie that will mark their goodbye from the franchise.

Image via Total Film

A Prelude to The Guardians' Farewell

It's been six years since the Guardians of the Galaxy had an entire movie for themselves, given how they were busy helping out other heroes during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While those epic blockbusters served as a way to advance their story, the group needed some time to establish their own paths once again. That's the reason why The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last year, setting up the characters in their new home and presenting the starting point for their upcoming arcs. While details regarding the plot of the sequel might scarce, there's one thing that has been confirmed: This conclusion will be an emotional ride.

You can check out the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below, before the movie hits theaters on May 5: