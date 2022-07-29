It’s been a week since San Diego Comic Con. Even so, Marvel fans are still recovering from all the major reveals and trailers. One of the biggest films to make a splash at SDCC was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which showed its first trailer. While the footage wasn’t released to the public, director James Gunn has shared new behind-the-scenes photos of the production's farewell dinner.

The two polaroids shared to Gunn’s twitter sees most of the trilogy capper’s major players. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Nico Santos, Natasha Halevim, Jennifer Holland, and Gunn are seen living their best life at the dinner. Dave Bautista is notably not in either image because he came towards the end of the dinner according to Gunn. Bradley Cooper and Van Diesel are also not present at the dinner due to the fact that they weren’t on set during filming as their characters Rocket and Groot are voice over performances.

Vol. 3 marks the end of an era for the MCU. This film will mark the last time we see this version of the Guardians team while ushering in new exciting elements into the universe like Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock who has been teased since the end of Vol. 2. Characters like Cosmo the Spacedog(Bakalova) and the villainous High Evolutionary(Chukwudi Iwuji) will be featured in Vol. 3 as well. On top of that, the film has been teased to have a more mature story than fans are used to with the MCU and particularly this oddball group of characters. From the footage shown at SDCC, we know it will have a heavy focus on Rocket’s backstory and Star-Lord is dealing with the fact that a Gamora from a different timeline is now in their universe.

Image via Marvel Studios

The official plot synopsis for Vol. 3 is as follows:

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Vol. 3 is definitely going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride of a send-off, but we still have a lot of time to prepare as fans. Besides Vol.3 the Guardians will also be getting their own Holiday Special that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. These smile-inducing images are just a reminder of how lovable this series’ ensemble cast is, and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to their zany characters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is blasting into theaters on May 3, 2023. Until then, you can view Gunn’s celebratory images down below. You can also check out our interview with Gunn: