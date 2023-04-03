Pop some AAs in your cassette player, crack open a Red Bull, and get ready for the ride of your life, as Marvel has revealed that they’ll be holding a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 IMAX marathon that will culminate in an early screening of the third and final film. Announcing the all-encompassing experience, Marvel Studios released a poster, playing up the franchise’s ties to music.

The band’s back together in the sepia-toned poster that announces the “one night only” marathon event set to welcome in the final installment in the story of the cosmic Guardians. Taking front and center is everyone’s favorite dysfunctional space family Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn), and, of course, Cosmo the Spacedog. Playing up to recognizable festival posters, the entire team is listed as having featured performances with Cosmo preciously appearing as a special guest.

When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy, they’re essentially driven from planet to planet with the power of tunes. Not literally of course, but the films have certainly had their fair share of memorable musical moments like Star-Lord jamming to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” while finding the orb and a pivotal moment with Yondu (Michael Rooker) to the tune of Cat Stevens “Father and Son”. Other toe-tapping tunes played throughout not just the Guardians franchise but also in Avengers: Infinity War include The Spinners’ “The Rubberband Man.” Known for working his musical taste into many of his projects, director James Gunn is sure to have another killer soundtrack for the gang’s final adventure together.

Image via Marvel Studios

What’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

From what we’ve seen so far of the upcoming MCU title, audiences can expect more quips and shoot-outs in the trilogy’s bookend film with the team now getting back on the horse after being blipped for five years. The main focus of the story will center around the origin story of Rocket while they’ll also come to blows with Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary. Joining the cast in the final countdown will be Will Poulter, Sylvester Stallone, Maria Bakalova, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Check out the craftily designed concert-style poster for the May 3 IMAX marathon below and get your tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, premiering everywhere on May 5.