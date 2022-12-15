James Gunn is very busy charting out and executing a 10-year plan for DC Studios, in his new role as co-CEO with Peter Safran. However, his work with Marvel Studios isn’t finished yet! After the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hilariously warmed our hearts, now is the time to anticipate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The upcoming feature will mark the end of the road for our favorite band of cosmic misfits as we know them as well as for Gunn, who’ll be highly invested in his new role. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director spoke about introducing Adam Warlock and finishing Rocket’s arc, as well as giving us a look at Gamora and Peter from the upcoming feature.

In the new image, we see Gamora and Peter on Guardians’ new ship The Bowie, and it seems like the two are in a deep discussion as Peter holds his Zune MP3 Player and has a very confused expression on his face. It is to be noted that after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Gamora in the upcoming feature is a variant of herself from another timeline. While we don’t know what her fate has in store, it is certain from the trailers that she’ll be joining the group, nonetheless.

Another interesting character that Vol 3 will introduce is Adam Warlock, who was hinted at in the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Will Poulter looks amazing in character in the previously revealed trailer and is seen going against the Guardians. Without spoiling anything Gunn revealed that Adam is a more traditional superhero though he feels "hero might be pushing it." Per the director, Adam’s advanced superpowers make him a formidable foe, and his encounters with the Guardians make for "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far."

Image via Entertainment Weekly

And while Adam’s story has just begun in the MCU, Rocket’s will end in some shape and form. For Gunn Rocket has always been the “secret protagonist of the Guardians movies,". He explained, "From the beginning, it has been rooted in who he is as a character. I think he exemplifies a lot of the traits of all the Guardians. They've had all these traumas, and it brings them together. I just think that his is more extreme than others." And certainly Rocket’s trauma will be brought to the forefront as the movie also features the High Evolutionary. Gunn explained that Rocket was “fine being an animal, and he was transformed into something else he didn't want to be." Further adding,

"I think that transformation itself was extremely painful, but I also think it made him feel incredibly alienated from everyone else. In Vol. 3, we learn a lot about his past — where he came from, who he is, and what he's been through. It's been a difficult road for the little animal."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023. You can check out the trailer below: