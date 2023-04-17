Fans are counting down the days for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and director James Gunn is keeping in line with the tradition of dishing out tidbits for fans apart from the regular promotional material on Twitter. The director is quite active on the social media platform and always helps fans separate truth from speculations as well as answer their queries. With the franchise coming full circle with the last iteration of the Guardians as we know them, the emotions are running high for both fans and the makers.

While the new images, teasers, and comments are keeping fans hyped for the upcoming feature, Gunn is also adding to the hype as he reveals new details about Vol 3. This time around actor Karen Gillan reposted a shot of Nebula from the teasers where she’s seen making the most of her new arm. The actor captioned the clip “New arm who dis? #nebula” to which Gunn replied saying, “Courtesy Rocket,” in lieu of answering fans worldwide who had been obsessing about the cyborg's latest development.

The Guardians’ Tradition of Exchanging Arms

The Guardians franchise is undeniably the most hilarious one in the MCU; the comedic element certainly comes from Gunn’s writing and is enhanced by the actors. Seems like Rocket was too touched by Nebula’s Christmas gift — for the uninitiated, in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we see Nebula getting Rocket Bucky’s mechanical arm as a gift, which in turn was a call back to Avengers: Infinity War, where Rocket asks Bucky, “How much for the arm?” Rocket was touched when he received his gift and seems like the gag continues in the third installment.

Image via Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the final chapter in the trilogy, closing the book on the cast and director for the foreseeable future. While some characters will still be seen, some will say their final goodbyes. While speaking about the final chapter Gunn has made it clear that the story will see tell us Rocket’s origin and will finish his arc. He previously revealed, "One of the reasons why I came back to [make] this movie was because I felt like I needed to tell Rocket's story." For the director, Rocket has always been the “secret protagonist" of the Guardians movies. "From the beginning, it has been rooted in who he is as a character. I think he exemplifies a lot of the traits of all the Guardians. They've had all these traumas, and it brings them together. I just think that his is more extreme than others."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits theatres on May 5. You can check out the trailer below: