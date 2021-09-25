Director James Gunn teased three sequences of varying lengths in his upcoming trilogy-capper, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a picture of his storyboards for the three scenes, which he described as “huge,” “middling,” and “small,” and said that he can’t wait for fans to see the “big one.”

He wrote, “More #Vol3 storyboards complete. One huge sequence, one middling, and one small. (I can’t wait for you guys to see this big one!).” In a subsequent tweet, Gunn explained that each storyboard is drawn on an index card, and that “each one is a single shot.” Asked if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be connected to the third film, he said, “Most definitely. Secrets will be revealed…”

Gunn also got into a rather humorous exchange with actor Kumail Nanjiani, who will appear as Kingo in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals. He asked Gunn in the replies, “What happens in the big one?” Gunn answered, “This is a weird way to tell you, but that's where they kill Kingo.” Having fun at the expense of fans who would’ve already started theorizing about Kingo’s appearance in Vol. 3, Gunn teased a made-up sequence that involves characters such as Wonder Woman and Popeye the Sailor Man. “Could you please add Donatello & Dilton Doiley into the scene? I'm sure they'd help me,” Nanjiani joked.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: James Gunn Reveals His Filmmaking Process With 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Storyboards

We don’t know about Kingo’s involvement in Vol. 3, but leaked set pictures from the sets have revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be featured in some capacity in director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which recently wrapped filming.

This is not the first time that Gunn has spoken about his love for storyboarding his projects. In a recent Twitter thread, he’d written that “designing the film” is the “most important part” of his job in the early stages and that he hand-draws up to 2,500 storyboards for each of his movies.

Gunn almost didn’t return to direct the third installment of his massively successful Marvel mini-franchise. He was poached by Warner Bros. in 2018 to direct The Suicide Squad after being fired by Disney for unearthed inappropriate tweets from a decade ago, for which he has apologized. This led to a delay in the third Guardians movie, the script for which Gunn had already written and turned in. In 2019, he was rehired by Disney to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after sustained fan pressure and a public vote of confidence from the franchise’s cast. The Guardians movies star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff as a ragtag group of misfits that goes on intergalactic adventures in the Marvel universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for a May 5, 2023 release. Eternals will arrive in theaters on November 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and you can check out Gunn's tweet here:

KEEP READING: Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Share Share Tweet Email

'Vikings: Valhalla' First Footage Introduces the New Cast & Iconic Historical Figures in Netflix's Epic Spinoff Grab some mead and the closest battle-ax.

Read Next