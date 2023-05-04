Among the many stars James Gunn managed to squeeze into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the filmmaker’s wife, Jennifer Holland. Know as Agent Emilia Harcourt from the DCU, Holland just made her MCU debut as Administrator Kwol, a character that appears in one of the threequel’s first set pieces.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Guardians must cross the universe while trying to save Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who’s on the brink of death. One of their first stops is on a planet made from organic matter we can already see in the movie’s trailers. While we don’t want to spoil any surprise, Holland fans should keep their eyes open after the Guardians arrive there, as Administrator Kwol gives the star a hilarious MCU debut.

While Holland only plays a small role in the MCU, the star is expected to remain a recurring face in the new DCU. Holland’s Emilia Harcourt first appeared in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad before becoming one of the main characters of the Peacemaker spinoff series. After that, Harcourt helped give previous DCU projects some connectivity by making cameos in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Image via Marvel Studios

We still don’t know which movies will remain part of the new DCU canon after The Flash resets the timeline, but we can expect Harcourt to return. Both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are part of Gunn’s project since the filmmaker is already working on a Waller spinoff focused on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. In addition, Emilia Harcourt’s faithful partner, John Economos (Steve Agee), is already confirmed to return for the Creature Commandos animated series.

Who Else Is Part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings back our favorite groups of misfits, composed of Rocket, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. After her brilliant debut on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova also returns as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog. Other cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Superstore’s Nico Santos, and Gunn’s long-time collaborator Nathan Fillion, among many others.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters this Friday, May 5.