Writer and director James Gunn teased that Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) will have a more prominent role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Commenting on Gillan’s and Klementieff’s teary reaction to the film’s script, Gunn jokingly said that the reason could not be because they had “too few lines”, as “their roles are both pretty huge.”

Replying to the tweet that comments on how Gillan and Klementieff had a “flood of tears” after reading Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scripts, Gunn also wondered if the actress’s reaction could be explained by “paper cuts”.

Although Gunn jokes about it, the two previous Guardians films had many emotional moments, so it’s no wonder the next movie will follow the same path. Even more, considering that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should be Gunn’s farewell to the franchise.

Besides Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn is also working on a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, due to be released on Disney+ in December 2022. While the Holiday Special will be a one-shot, Gunn says that the production will bridge the gap between the last Guardians film and the next one and that by watching it, “you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3.”

There’s no information on the plot of either the Holiday Special or Volume 3, but both productions will bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as the Groot’s voice. While Gamora’s fate is uncertain after Avengers: Endgame, Zoë Saldaña is expected to return at least for Volume 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in May 2023. Check Gunn’s tweets below.

