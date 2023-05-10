Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. has made its premiere, and it's already looking at an admirable opening weekend, but like any film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, speculation is already focused on the future. While writer/director James Gunn has finished his MCU run, moving forward to lead DC Studios, he leaves the Guardians perfectly poised to continue flourishing in the franchise.

The film sees the return of its beloved lead cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, as well as the vocal talents of Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. In addition to its joyous spread of cameos, Vol. 3 brought powerful new performances to the MCU, with Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the menacing High Evolutionary.

With the final film of the trilogy setting up a whole new Guardians roster, it's likely we'll see new iterations from other filmmakers down the road, but not all of our surviving heroes have stuck with the team. Nebula, completing a harrowing arc from tortured grunt to noble caretaker, has chosen to stay on Knowhere and guide it toward a flourishing society (with the help of Drax). Peter Quill, now regarded as The Legendary Star-Lord, has set off on his own, though not without a post-credits tease foreshadowing his own solo spin-off.

There's one Guardian that's earned special recognition, however, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ends on a note that begs to further follow her journey. Mantis, the bug-eyed empath earnestly portrayed by Pom Klementieff, has grown into her own and parted ways with her comrades, but her story isn't over. It's time for a Mantis movie.

Pom Klementieff's Career Thus Far

Pom Klementieff, born in Canada and raised in France, has paid her dues over the years. After training at the Cours Florent drama school in Paris, Klementieff scored several roles in various French films, before landing her first major American role in Spike Lee's Oldboy in 2013. Prior to the audition, she began boxing lessons which (combined with Taekwondo training) would serve her down the road in 2015's Hacker's Game. Following appearances in 2017's Newness and Ingrid Goes West, Klementieff made her major studio debut with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, finally bringing Mantis to life on the big screen.

After her premiere in 2017, Mantis has been a recurring staple of the MCU, appearing again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in brief, scene-stealing fashion, as well as Thor: Love and Thunder and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In addition to carrying a much more prominent part in Vol. 3, Klementieff has garnered notable spots in works like Uncut Gems, Black Mirror, and more than one upcoming sequel in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The Women of the MCU

The fact that Pom Klementieff's portrayal of Mantis deserves its solo stint does not stand alone; the MCU as a whole stands to benefit from such a venture. While the Avengers and the surrounding rosters have seen an increase in female members over the years, their solo films have been limited. Even when they do appear, they've swiftly slid into team-ups or halted soon after.

2021's Black Widow came long overdue, not arising until after the character had already perished in the timeline. The solo film, which saw Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally fleshing out her backstory, served as a flashback that fit roughly between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The road that led to this film was a rocky one, at best, and it certainly left no doors open for further installments.

The Marvels is on its way later this year, with the film serving as a sequel to Brie Larson's solo Captain Marvel film of 2019. While the new lineup is still entirely led by women, it does follow in the steps of MCU stories quickly becoming team-up ventures.

Why It's Time for a Solo Mantis Movie

From where we met Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where she served as the timid hand to Ego (Kurt Russell), to the formidable force she is by the trilogy's culmination, Klementieff has been able to show an impressive range of nuances for a character with limited screen time. Thanks to the undeniably fun of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we were able to see further into Mantis' story, with the truth of her familial relationship with Peter Quill coming to light. This bond is explored more deeply in Vol. 3, as Mantis presses Peter to finally "learn how to swim," and in doing so Mantis continues in her tendency to help those around her.

However, at the end of the film, Mantis chooses not to remain a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's the first true act of independence we've seen for the character, with Mantis finally deciding to venture on a path that is solely hers. She's ready to figure out what it is that she wants out of life. It's the ideal starting point for a Mantis solo film, with no loose ends that need to be tied. The next chapter in her story could genuinely begin sans any connection to the wider MCU canon.

This realm of freedom is where the MCU often shines. When a film doesn't have to spend the bulk of its time connecting threads to other properties, there's room for greater focus on character development. A stand-alone story has become all too rare lately, and there's no one better fit to fill that role than Klementieff and the breadth of heart and humor that she brings to Mantis. A solo movie centered on a character that relies on far more than physical strength or cosmic power would be a breath of fresh air for the MCU. For Mantis to take up the leading role, the filmmakers that come aboard would have the opportunity to create a work wildly unique for the franchise. Plus, who can honestly say that they wouldn't want more of Mantis and her new Abilisk friends?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently playing in theaters only worldwide. All the preceding Guardians adventures, including The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is gloriously Mantis-heavy, are currently streaming on Disney Plus.

