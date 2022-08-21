2022 has so far been another great year for the MCU, but one of the exciting projects coming out in 2023 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 directed by James Gunn. There are so many noteworthy things about this upcoming sequel. However, arguably one of the most fun aspects of Vol. 3 will be the introduction of Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Bakalova teased fans about what they can expect from her role and what it was like working with Gunn.

When asked what the mo-capping process was like for Cosmo, Bakalova said:

“Yes, I was in mo-cap. I think that’s the only thing I can share so far… it’s been amazing. I’ve been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside being a fan of Dogme 95, the movement created by Lars Von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg. Yes, they are two completely different things, but equally important to me.”

A Dogme 95 film essentially boils down to a project that's creatively driven by the director, not the studio, and is character/thematically driven rather than having a heavy focus on things like special effects. That’s something found throughout Gunn’s filmography. Bakalova would continue on saying:

"So having the chance to join the family of Marvel and especially the Guardians of the Galaxy, which was my first love in the MCU, was a dream come true. I love seeing all the people excited for Vol. 3, the fans have been so welcoming and warm. It’s truly precious and reminds you why you’re actually doing this kind of work, to make people feel something. I think that’s the biggest gift."

When Bakalova was asked about what it was like working with Gunn the Borat star had nothing but praise for the director. “I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He’s just everything. I don’t even know how to say it, he’s so talented. He’s so funny. He’s so fun. He’s such a great human being”, she said. Bakalova would continue her praise saying, “What an example of a person that I’d want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It’s just phenomenal. I’ve been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again”. The actress finished teasing Cosmo and Vol. 3 by saying, “we need some puppy love in it! We need something like that out there. Cosmo created a new world for me. So I hope people will root for her and enjoy it.”

Bakalova has been one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars ever since her breakout role in Borat: The Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020. The actress received an Oscar nomination for her hilarious work in that film. Since then, she has been in the Netflix comedy The Bubble and A24’s horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies where Bakalova shined in a killer ensemble cast. Cosmo has made small cameos throughout the MCU since we first caught a glimpse of the famous dog in the very first Guardians of the Galaxy. It is going to be exciting to see what Bakalova brings to this quirky role. Especially since her amazing comedic sensibilities are very much in line with what fans have come to expect from a Gunn production.

It’s so great hearing Bakalova’s excitement for her MCU debut along with her love for Gunn. Hopefully, Bakalova will be a Gunn regular for years to come. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 3, 2023, and promises to be a more emotionally mature tale that will see the end of this particular team’s story.