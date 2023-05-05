Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters worldwide next week, and it's safe to say that viewers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 are ready for the return of a safe bet. The critical reception of the latest MCU iterations has seen a wide range of peaks and valleys, and though we've seen the core cast of Guardians characters appear in recent team-up films, it's been six years since their last main film (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The film marks the welcome return of writer/director James Gunn, along with the beloved lead cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and the voice talents of Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. However, in true Guardians fashion, the real joy comes in the massive sprawl of the colorful supporting cast.

In Vol. 2, the sprawling cast ballooned even further, and Gunn delved deeper into the canon of Marvel Comics to bring new faces to life. Yondu Udonta, played with charming grit by Michael Rooker, saw his role increase in size. The leader of the Ravagers, a group of space pirates split into several clans, Yondu is both the pseudo-adoptive father figure to Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord and the emotionally-stunted accidental companion to Rocket Raccoon. As Yondu falls deeper and deeper into the grasp of his soft side, the Ravager sharks smell the blood in the water and begin to come out of the woodwork. One such figure of opposition comes in the form of Martinex, a crystalline humanoid figure ready to contest whether Yondu's fit to lead. It's one of Gunn's greatest skills — pillaging the lesser-known lore to pluck world-famous characters out of obscurity. If you're looking to learn who Martinex really is, you've come to the right place.

Who Is Martinex in Marvel Comics?

First appearing in 1969 in Marvel Super-Heroes #18, Martinex T'Naga comes from an alien species known as Pluvians. The Pluvians were a race of genetically engineered humans designed for colonization of the planet Pluto far into the future (the 31st century of an alternate Earth timeline, to be exact). Martinex was a scientist in Pluto's colony. His body was covered in small crystal-like structures that could resemble ice in the right light, which was an intentional choice of genetic engineering, giving him the ability to withstand the extreme temperatures on Pluto. His powers included super strength and durability, and by using thermogenesis he could blast rays of extreme heat and cold from his hands. When the Pluvians were attacked by the Badoon, a reptilian alien species, Martinex became the only survivor of his race, narrowly escaping the attack with the help of new comrades Vance Astro, Charlie-27, and Yondu Udonta. Together, they would form the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Martinex Was Part of the Original Guardians of the Galaxy

The original Guardians of the Galaxy team in Marvel Comics was created in 1969 and consisted of different characters than the ones seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The team was initially formed in an alternate future timeline of the Marvel universe and included Martinex T'Naga along with the aforementioned Vance Astro, an astronaut from the 20th century who was cryogenically frozen for one thousand years; Charlie-27, a soldier genetically engineered to withstand Jupiter's gravity; and Yondu Udonta, a blue-skinned humanoid from the planet Centauri IV. The team would later expand to include other characters such as Starhawk, Talon, Nikki, and Aleta Ogord. Unlike the MCU, the original comic book Guardians of the Galaxy were set in the far future and were not so immediately tied to Earth's Avengers.

Who Plays Martinex in the MCU?

James Gunn, writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, is the third filmmaker to complete a full trilogy within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy and Peyton Reed with Ant-Man). Gunn, born in St. Louis, Missouri, grew up as a fan of science fiction and horror and has seen a widely spread (and exponentially growing) career across about three decades. Gunn's career began in the 1990s when he started writing for Troma Entertainment, a production company known for its low-budget horror films. He wrote the screenplay Tromeo and Juliet in 1996, a cult classic that was just an early taste of his indescribably specific edge. In 2004, Gunn wrote and directed Slither, marking his mainstream directorial debut with the horror-comedy, and ten years later, he'd debut his work with the MCU.

In 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy debuted in theaters to immense praise and financial success (grossing over $770 million worldwide). Martinex did not appear in this one, but Vol. 2 grew the supporting team even wider, and in 2017, Martinex saw his debut in the MCU. At the Iron Lotus, a brothel on the planet Contraxia, Martinex enjoyed himself along with fellow Ravagers before having a confrontation with Yondu, whom they felt let their clan down. After Yondu's tragic death, however, Martinex was present among the mass of Ravagers as they paid tribute to their fallen friend.

Martinex is played by Michael Rosenbaum, who is set to return for Vol. 3. Rosenbaum is an American actor, director, producer, and writer. His big breakout came when he won the part of Lex Luthor in the TV series Smallville, which he'd play for seven seasons. Rosenbaum and Gunn already had a history of working together, collaborating on Gunn's PG Porn and Lollipop Chainsaw.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now, and it will pick up where we last saw the band of intergalactic wanderers. After a brief stint in Thor: Love and Thunder and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Peter Quill is still processing the loss of his love, Gamora, and the impossible task of pursuing her alternate, past version after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Keep an eye out for Martinex and all the Ravager's colorful characters.

