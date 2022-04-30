James Gunn is an incredibly busy man. Last year, the prolific movie maker wrote and directed The Suicide Squad and went on to write, showrun, produce, and direct numerous episodes of HBO Max's popular spin-off series, Peacemaker, which debuted earlier this year. Not one to take it easy and rest on his laurels, Gunn is well into the thick of it with two high-profile Guardians of the Galaxy productions, which are being made simultaneously. As the filmmaker revealed on Twitter earlier today, he wrapped production on Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will premiere around Christmas, earlier this week. And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will officially be in the can in about a week's time. Suffice it to say, Gunn is keeping plenty busy. And that's not even discussing the currently-filming Wile E. Coyote, which he wrote and is producing, and his plans to make Peacemaker Season 2.

As noted earlier, Gunn produced this production update on both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on his social media when prompted by a user who asked, "Will there be another Guardians of the Galaxy?" Clearly, someone has been out-of-the-loop. Thankfully, the extremely hard-working movie maker took a minute from calling the shots on these two highly-anticipated Marvel projects to give this person (and, by extension, all Gunn's followers) a quick update on what he's working on. Even though it was assumed that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was already finished, there was still plenty of work to due, it seems.

It makes sense that Gunn opted to film them at the time — even though it must be incredibly taxing to do so. Clearly, Gunn didn't let his exhaustion go unnoted. Accompanying this tweet was an Arrested Development gif of Michael Cera collapsing on the ground, demonstrating Gunn's utter depletion. I don't blame the guy! I feel tired just reading about all the plates that he has spinning at the moment. But there's no denying Gunn's love and tireless passion for his craft.

Certainly, when production on Vol. 3 wraps next month, it will mark the latest step forward in a production that has been halted numerous times over the course of the last few years, notably with Gunn's firing and then rehiring from the project, COVID-related delays in shooting, and Gunn's attention being divided between his newfound DC commitments. Hopefully, all that hassle getting the project together results in a moving trilogy capper for arguably Marvel's best franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 blasts its way into theaters in roughly one year's time on May 5th, 2023. Additionally, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ in December. If you can't wait to see the Guardians until then, however, fret not. The mischievous space-based rogues will soon be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8th.

