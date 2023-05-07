Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most fun and entertaining franchises in the MCU, and its latest installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is no exception. The film is fun, but it's the darkest, most emotional, tear-jerking, gut-wrenching adventure yet for the Guardians crew. Just about every main character experiences an emotional, complex journey throughout the film. Many of the characters are given the proper time and development they deserve for a fulfilling character arc. However, the film's biggest exception to that is none other than Adam Warlock. All the building blocks were there, but the execution fails to make Adam Warlock into a meaningful, impactful character for his first, and thus far, only MCU appearance. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has so many characters and subplots to juggle along the way that other important subplots and characters get lost in the shuffle, notably the Sovereign, Ayesha, and Adam Warlock.

Adam Warlock's Pitch Perfect Casting

The disappointment of the execution of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not meant to be a slight on actor Will Poulter and his talents. In fact, from the moment his casting was announced, Poulter sounded like an interesting, inspired choice for the role. From a visual and physical standpoint, he shares a strong resemblance to the character. At a visual level, the movie does well in translating the character of Adam Warlock to life, and Poulter clearly put a lot of work into building up his physique.

Poulter is a talented, inquisitive actor. He's incredibly versatile, and his filmography is symbolic of that, with an ability to play comedy and drama exceptionally well. A talent of Poulter's level is absolutely necessary for capturing the essence of a character like Adam Warlock, an artificial being and creation of science to become an apogee of his race. In the comics, Adam Warlock first appeared as a being called HIM who was created by scientists of The Enclave to become "the perfect human." In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he was fashioned by The Sovereign and High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) to become a similar figure for the Sovereign race. Poulter has the ability necessary to capture the personality of a newly born, developing, artificially created alien being. So what went wrong?

Adam Warlock Suffers From Overcrowding

A lot is happening in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film deals with the origin and backstory of Rocket (Bradley Cooper), who undergoes a major character arc in the story. Similarly, the Guardians are all experiencing their own journeys. Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), is still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoë Saldaña). There is a new Gamora who exists within the current MCU timeline, but she is not the Gamora who lost her life in Avengers: Infinity War. Quill is struggling to move on in his life without her.

Then there is the High Evolutionary, a megalomaniacal geneticist and scientist with a god complex who wants to create his vision of a perfect world. The film is already dealing with major character development with Rocket, Peter Quill, and the other Guardians, along with the conflict with the High Evolutionary. Sadly, Adam Warlock is a casualty of an epic comic book superhero extravaganza that already has to serve multiple characters and subplots. Warlock is mostly in the background throughout the film and has little significance in the overall plot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 offered a big tease for Adam Warlock. In one of the closing credit sequences, a defeated and humiliated Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) is shown observing a mysterious birthing pod. The cocoon holding the unborn Adam looks like it was ripped straight out of Warlock's first appearance in the pages of Fantastic Four, as drawn by the legendary Jack Kirby. This was before the character was even formally named Adam Warlock and was still referred to as HIM. Ayesha referred to the pod as holding the next step in Sovereign evolution and someone who would be "more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."

All that's swept aside with a line of dialogue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The follow-through and execution do not live up to the expectations set by the credit scene in the previous movie. The Sovereign race is retconned into becoming the creation of the High Evolutionary, and the same appears to be true for Adam Warlock. It's a head-scratching decision. High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock have had associations in the comics in the past, but not quite like this. Ayesha and Adam Warlock are now more focused on doing their master's bidding. Destroying the Guardians is no longer their main goal. The execution does not quite match the setup of what was teased in the previous film. Altering the backstory of having a mad genetic scientist such as High Evolutionary create the Sovereign and/or Adam Warlock on its own is not a bad decision. However, that idea is executed in the film in such an arbitrary and haphazard way. Not to mention, it's overly convenient considering High Evolutionary's involvement with other characters at play.

The writing and depiction of Warlock's personality are underwhelming. He's presented as a dimwitted, simpleton who cannot think for himself, and he requires his "mother" Ayesha to order him around, and then he comedically messes up or confuses the matter at hand. Unfortunately, most of Adam Warlock's scenes can be boiled down to a one-note, thinly written characterization. He's a buffoon, and according to Ayesha, he was let out of his birthing pod too early. This is a far cry from Warlock's first appearance in the Marvel comics. He was born from a cocoon with a quickly established vast intellect. Shortly after he was "born," HIM realized his creators had evil intentions and turned against them.

Adam Warlock is set primarily in the background throughout Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He is there, and he is incredibly powerful, but he's an inconsequential character to the overall progression and action of the plot. Warlock is a tertiary character at best. Similarly, Debicki has very little to do in the film, and it's disappointing to have her back as Ayesha in such a minor, inconsequential part. Considering Adam Warlock's importance throughout the history of the Marvel Universe and his role in such events as Infinity War (in the comics), his presence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feels like a waste of such an important character.

Warlock's role in the film lacks so little significance, the character could have easily been written out and replaced with any number of other characters. He is not crucial to the telling of the story. As a result, the credits scene from Vol. 2 feels more like a bait and a switch. This is not the first time a post-credit MCU scene turned out to be a letdown. Look no further than the tease of Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) breaking bad in the first Doctor Strange.

The Ego of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also had some overcrowding issues. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, a mystery is set up revolving around Peter Quill's long-lost father, who turns out to be Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) in the sequel. While Ego is the villain, his intentions are not actually revealed until over halfway through the film is over. So, there is not much in the way of a compelling adversary for the Guardians to face throughout the story until the final act. Taserface is an amusing character, but he's a secondary antagonist and is dispatched relatively easily in the film. Essentially, Taserface is a throwaway character and villain. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did a great job of telling an emotionally complex story, but the plot is overly busy in terms of all the various Guardian antics until it's ready to reveal that Ego is in fact the bad guy.

By comparison, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a much stronger, more cohesive plot with a more direct, aggressive conflict. The High Evolutionary is established as the villain relatively early, so the audience at least knows who the Guardians will have to confront. At the same time, while the plot is more focused and direct, there are still so many characters and subplots at work that others get lost in the shuffle. Ayesha and Warlock are the biggest victims in that regard.

The Future Potential of Adam Warlock

While Adam Warlock falls victim to a busy sequel that needs to service a lot of characters, the good news is the film was meant to only be the MCU's introduction of the Adam Warlock character. There is still potential for him to appear in future MCU installments. Marvel Studios excels in bringing characters back and sometimes giving them more substantial roles in later films or television shows. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was not the grand debut for Adam Warlock that fans expected, much more is possible with the character in future MCU installments later on down the line. Hopefully, the next time Adam Warlock appears in future MCU projects, there will be more time to focus on his character's development now that many other important journeys have concluded or conflicts have been resolved.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, featuring Poulter as Adam Warlock, is playing in theaters now.

