Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Nathan Fillion has been a regular in James Gunn’s films, including pre-MCU works such as Slither and Super. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fillion was also cast in different roles for Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. So, it isn’t exactly a surprise that Gunn brought Fillion back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this time giving his longtime friend more than a simple cameo. But who does Fillion play in Vol. 3? And how important is his character to the movie’s story?

Nathan Fillion Is Master Karja in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Image via Marvel Studios

In the first movie, Fillion played the monstrous inmate in the Klyn who wants to cover Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) with jam, and who gets beat down by Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). In the sequel, Fillion was supposed to appear as Simmon Williams, aka Wonder Man, but his scene was eventually cut. Curiously, Fillion’s scrapped scene in Vol. 2 allowed Marvel Studios to recast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Power Man for the upcoming Disney+ series without a canon retcon. Now, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fillion plays the role of Master Karja, the chief of security of Orgocorp, a company specializing in organic implants.

RELATED: Dave Bautista Isn't Giving His Performances as Drax Enough Credit

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is almost fatally wounded after Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) attacks Knowhere. However, since Rocket is a creature created by the villainous High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), he has a fail-safe mechanism attached to his heart that prevents anyone from healing him. The High Evolutionary doesn’t want anyone discovering the secrets of his experiments, even if it means killing his subjects. So, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Guardians journey through the cosmos while trying to save Rocket’s life.

The Guardians' first stop is Orgocorp headquarters, the legal company that the High Evolutionary uses to gather funds for his cruel experiments. The base is wholly grown from organic matter, making every wall, door, and button look like live tissue. Since Orgocorp is one of the wealthiest businesses in the galaxy, the Orgocorp headquarters is guarded by an elite squad of security personnel known as Orgosentries, soldiers clad in armor made of organic matter. Commanding the Orgosentries is Master Karja, Fillion’s character.

While Master Karja doesn’t stay around for too long in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fillion’s character is still one of the main antagonists the Guardians must defeat to save Rocket. In addition, Fillion’s character is hilarious and one of the brighter spots in an unexpectedly grim movie. Master Karja constantly complains about his subordinates and doesn’t refrain from being rude to other Orgosentries. In short, Master Karja is the corporate team leader who thinks he’s way more important than his post – we all had unbearable bosses like that. Fillion plays the part to perfection, turning Master Karja into a comic relief that still represents an undeniable threat to the Guardians. As such, he’ll most likely become a fan-favorite MCU character.

Read More About 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'