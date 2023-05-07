Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.While the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) is unquestionably the biggest villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the scientist wouldn’t have gotten far without faithful assistants by his side. However, while the High Evolutionary has a legion of followers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the villain is often seen by the side of his two most loyal bald scientists, Recorder Vim (Miriam Shor) and Recorder Theel (Nico Santos). While the Recorders made their MCU debut with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some fans might find it hard to shake the feeling they have seen them before. That’s because Shor and Santos were part of beloved movies and TV shows.

Where Do You Know ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Nico Santos From?

Nico Santos has his breakout role in the fan-favorite sitcom Superstore. In the series, Santos played the role of Mateo Liwanag, an illegal immigrant who finds a job in one of the stores of the fictional big-box chain store Cloud 9. The series ran for six seasons between 2015 and 2021, with Santos being part of all 113 episodes as a main star. For his role as Mateo, Santos was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018. Santos is also known for portraying Oliver T'sien in 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, John M. Chu's critically acclaimed rom-com drama. Santos will be seen next in Andy Palmer’s The Re-Education of Molly Singer, a legal comedy starring Britt Robertson as a lawyer forced to reenlist in college.

Where Do You Know ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Miriam Shor From?

Miriam Shor began her acting career on stage, notably in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Shor also starred in the 2001’s film adaptation of the rock musical. After that, Shor appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies before she became a villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Among her most iconic roles is Diana Trout, the head of a marketing company in Younger. Younger ran for seven seasons and 84 episodes, with Shor being part of the main cast for the first six seasons and even directing two episodes. Thanks to Younger, Shor was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018, similar to Santos. So, it’s fitting that both Shor and Santos made their MCU debut together.

Miriam Shor was also a recurring cast member of CBS’s critically-acclaimed political drama The Good Wife and FX’s period spy drama The Americans. For The Americans, Shor received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Shor will be seen next on Jacqueline Christy’s indie comedy Magic Hour, where she’ll play a housewife who decides to study filmmaking without telling her family.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available in theaters.

