Bring out your cassette players because the original score for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is about to hit cassettes and vinyl real soon, according to a report from ComicBook. Music has been an integral part of the franchises’ success and popularity from the beginning — who can forget Peter Quill’s introductory dance sequence on Redbone’s "Come and Get Your Love" in Vol. 1 or the way it perfectly closes the trilogy in Vol. 3?

James Gunn, who wrote and directed the franchise, beautifully weaved the musical moments into the script highlighting pivotal moments for the Guardians on their journeys. He then takes it step ahead by playing the numbers during the shoot so the actors can step into the Guardians' world and headspace. Speaking of the music used inVol .3 Gunn said in a press release, “I was never confident in it until I did the first screenings and people reacted so well to it.” Further revealing, “I kept changing what the music was going to be in the script. I knew that we had the Zune, so I knew that it was going to be oﬀ that.” While previous movies had the 70s hit numbers for the latest installment Gunn decided to include a few more decades, saying:

“I could've stuck with all '70s music like in the first two movies. I could've moved on and just done '80s or I could've done just '90s, because there's a lot of good spacey Brit pop from the '90s. In the end, I decided that I was going to do a mix of diﬀerent types of music and hope that it didn't fight each other.”

Guardians' Music Defines Peter's Emotional Arc

Along with being an emotional thread of the characters the music in Guardians movies always comes from a diegetic source, meaning the source is set in the world of narration, for the first feature it was Peter’s Walkman. Chris Pratt explains, “The first Awesome Mix was the one Peter Quill's mother gave him and he took to space. This was the music that defined who he was.” In the second movie, he tells it was a “tape that she had left him that he never opened for fear that it was the last thing he'd ever see of her. But finally, he opens it and that gives us the soundtrack for the second film.” For the new feature, the actor says all music comes from “the Zune that was given to Peter Quill by Yondu. That music moves out of the '70s and into bands like Beastie Boys and Radiohead and Faith No More.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score is out now on vinyl and lands on cassette on July 7th.