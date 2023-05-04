Editor's note: The following article contains Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers.Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is filled with clever cameos, with some of the biggest Hollywood stars showing up to help James Gunn say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, once the movie ends and the credits start to roll, some people might be surprised to see The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson was hidden somewhere. If you missed Pete Davidson's cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you are not alone; it was really well hidden. That’s why we are here, to explain exactly when Davidson shows up.

RELATED: Dave Bautista Isn't Giving His Performances as Drax Enough Credit

Pete Davidson Has a Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Image via A24

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) orders Kraglin (Sean Gunn) to use the Knowhere station to attack the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) ship. Unfortunately, the leader of the Guardians was not aware there were hundreds of children aboard. Nevertheless, the damage is done, with the ship slowly blowing up to pieces and threatening to kill everyone who doesn’t escape in time.

During the final showdown in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Guardians join forces to free all the sentient creatures the High Evolutionary keeps in the basement of his ship. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is one of the Guardians sent to the basement to open the cages and release the prisoners, while Nebula (Karen Gillian) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are tasked with steering the ship closer to Knowhere so that the children have a clear path to safety.

While the Guardians are freeing the children created by the High Evolutionary, Mantis opens a cage holding a gruesome blob of flesh and bionic parts. Mantis screams when she notices the creature, terrified by how disturbing it looks. The creature thanks Mantis, while the Guardian pretends to be scared by something behind the nightmarish blob. As it turns out, that blob is voiced by Pete Davidson, who got a single line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Pete Davidson's Cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Echoes the Movie's Message

While Davidson's scene is mainly played for laughs, the presence of that blob also echoes the movie’s beautiful message in favor of life. At first, the Guardians are concerned with rescuing the higher life forms, those able to think and speak like humans, so they focus their efforts on the children created by the High Evolutionary. However, once Rocket realizes he is indeed a raccoon, he becomes determined to save even the tiniest animal trapped in the High Evolutionary’s lab.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is filled with fun moments, the final chapter in Gunn’s trilogy exposes the horror of animal experimentation, arguing that every life form should be protected from harm. On that note, Pete Davidson’s blob of flesh and metal is the perfect addition to remind the audience of how cruel the High Evolutionary’s experiments are and how all the villain’s creations deserve release from their suffering.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available in theaters.

Read More About 'The Guardians of the Galaxy'