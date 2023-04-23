We’re just a month away from the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which means those first reactions are going to begin trickling in. So, get ready to get hyped up for the new entry on the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the Guardians’ first appearance in Phase Five — and remember that Vol.3 will focus on the past of fan-favorite Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and bid farewell to the group as we know it.

In the trailers for the new film, in looks like the newest entry is heavy on comedy, rock 'n roll, and it plays up the interactions between the various members of the group. The focus is, of course, on Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) – the pair will have a lot to work out since this new Gamora is from a different timeline and the one that was romantically involved with Quill got killed in Avengers: Endgame by her father Thanos (Josh Brolin). The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also features Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Daniela Melchior, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Sylvester Stallone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn, who was one of the names that helped establish the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. However, the title is also the filmmaker’s swan song at Marvel Studios, since earlier this year he accepted an invitation from Warner Bros. Discovery to reboot and reshape the DC superhero universe in cinemas as head of DC Studios along with Peter Safran. But what did early audiences think of his final Marvel outing?

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: IMAX Announces 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Early Screening Event

Guardians of the Galaxy held a special European gala at Disneyland Paris on April 22, and the first reactions following that screening held high praise for the trilogy capper. Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell called it a "brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy," while El Español's Valentina Morillo called it the "best Marvel film since Endgame", a sentiment shared by critic Matías Rebolledo. Notre Cinema's Anetha Claux called it "the ultimate intergalactic adventure," and added that fans questions will be answered in the film. Critic Emil Franchi simply said that the film "completes the perfect MCU trilogy."

Fans expect the end of a series to carry some emotional weight and that certainly held true for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Moviezine's Alexander Kardelo said Rocket Raccoon's origin story was "beautiful and heart-wrenching," Joe.ie's Rory Cashin said he shed a tear. Cinemania's Janire Zurbano called the film "tremendously emotional" while fan FourmiLily said her heart was "full and broken at the same time."

While many expected the film to be a tearjerker, some fans including Markus Trutt, Jesús Agudo also pointed out the darker tone of the film as something that took them by surprise, without feeling out of character. Jeux Actu's Maxime Chau confirmed that while the humor remaims, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most serious of the trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5. You can watch the trailer below: