Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dives head first into the backstory of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and we quickly learn that he had a found family of other intelligent animals long before he joined the titular Guardians. These three cellmates prove to be remarkably influential in shaping Rocket into the person we see in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. They also function as Rocket's primary source of levity while he's cybernetically modified without his consent and put through long and grueling educational sessions, both of which are courtesy of the unimaginably cruel High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Even though the four genetically enhanced animals spent their entire lives in cages, they still had a stunningly positive attitude while they anxiously awaited for their creator to finish Batch 90 and their new home on Counter-Earth. Unbeknownst to the naive animals, The High Evolutionary had other ideas for them, and it led to a horrifyingly tragic fate for Rocket's friends. Once audience members meet this trio of instantly lovable characters and what they ultimately endure, fans of the long-running franchise will perfectly understand why Rocket doesn't like to talk about his past.

Who Is Lylla the Otter?

Easily the most significant fellow cellmate that Rocket meets when the High Evolutionary's experiments first give him sentience is Lylla (Linda Cardellini), who is the only one of Rocket's backstory companions to originate from the Marvel Comics. Lylla is a friendly river otter who now walks on her hind legs after being given mechanical arms by the High Evolutionary. When the infant Rocket is thrown into his cage, he is completely confused about where he is or what's happening. Thankfully, Lylla explains the situation, and the adorable little raccoon is quickly accepted into their group of cyborg animals.

Rocket and Lylla's relationship in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is less of a romance and more of friendship, which is a bit of a contrast to how the two characters interact in the comics. The otter is referred to as Lady Lylla in the comics, and the noble title is appropriate because the original version of the character is the heiress of a galactic toy company on the planet of Halfworld. She's also Rocket's soulmate in the Marvel Comics source material, though they've broken up and gotten together at various points in their comics history.

Lylla isn't a descendant of a wealthy family in her live-action debut, and unfortunately, she also meets a much darker fate. When Rocket learns that The High Evolutionary is going to incinerate all of his friends, he fashions himself a device and breaks Lylla out of her cell. When they hug each other for the first time in their lives, The High Evolutionary shoots, Lylla in the back, killing her. The aftermath sees Rocket screaming bloody murder while his murderous creator tries in vain to get his genius rodent back in his cell.

Who Is Teefs the Walrus?

The second enhanced animal companion is Teefs (Asim Chaudhry), who is an original character created by James Gunn and modeled after the Marvel Comics humanoid walrus character named Wal Rus. Teefs has had some body modifications of his own, moving around using a wheelchair, and also having his eyes held open by metal implants.

Teefs is the embodiment of a gentle giant, being a dopey yet loving companion to Rocket. When Lylla suggests that the group come up with names for themselves before they get a new home on Counter-Earth, Teefs gives himself the name due to his prominent tusks, much to the delight of his friends. Like his companions, Teefs doesn't know that The High Evolutionary secretly resents his creations and is ready to destroy them all without a second thought.

That leads to Teefs being just as shocked as anyone else when The High Evolutionary murders Lylla right in front of Teefs' cybernetic eyes. If that wasn't traumatic enough, Rocket pounces on their creator and shreds The High Evolutionary's face with reckless abandon, all while Teefs begs Rocket to stop. During Rocket's blind rage, The High Evolutionary fires off a few more shots, and Teef gets killed in the crossfire.

Who Is Floor the Rabbit?

The third and final animal companion that Rocket meets is Floor (Mikaela Hoover), an energetic little rabbit who, like Teefs, is also an original character who doesn't have a comics counterpart. Floor is arguably the creepiest creation of the bunch, walking around on spider-like legs with her mouth covered by a metal plate.

Despite her initially unsettling appearance, Floor absolutely loves her friends and tries to make the most out of any situation. The reason why Floor picked her name is that she was lying on the floor when she came up with it. How delightfully simple.

When Lylla is murdered, Floor is screaming hysterically in all the panic and is also tragically killed by stray bullets.

Rocket Blames Himself for His Friends' Deaths

As Rocket sits in a coma while suffering wounds inflicted on him by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), all these memories of his friends and how they were inevitably murdered start flooding back. It's clear that Rocket has repressed these memories for so long not just because of how depressing and traumatic they are, but because he blames himself for his friends' deaths. If Rocket had stayed in his cell and didn't try to help his friends escape so quickly, they might have been able to find a better way to flee The High Evolutionary's wrath.

When Rocket's heart stops, he's in an environment where Lylla, Teefs, and Floor appear to him for the first time in years. He still feels unworthy of their presence and thinks they'll hate him, but Lylla assures Rocket that he has nothing to apologize for. She also is the one who encourages Rocket that it's time for him to wake up, as his Guardians of the Galaxy teammates still need him. This could arguably be a construction of Rocket's subconscious, but given that we know the after-life is a real concept in the MCU thanks to Black Panther, Moon Knight, and Thor: Love & Thunder, there's a good chance that Rocket's friends will be waiting for him when it's time for him to pass on.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.

