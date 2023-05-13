The summer movie season is officially underway thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The final adventure in director James Gunn’s trilogy is currently making people laugh, cry, and everything in between. That’s in big part to the finale’s major focus on Rocket Raccoon and the Marvel hero’s tragic backstory. Now, in the middle of Vol. 3’s cosmic size success, Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest Hot Toys for Rocket and the newest Guardian Cosmo the Spacedog.

The ⅙ scale Rocket, based on the character’s appearance in Vol. 3, has the reluctant raccoon in his comic accurate navy blue Guardians uniform seen in the amazing finale of the film. The figure comes with Rocket’s heavy blaster, pistols, key card, and a dynamic flight stand for aerial posing. Cosmo’s ⅙ scale figure sees the adorable pup in her white spacesuit being the best dog around. As usual Hot Toys did an amazing job capturing the likeness and spirit of this larger than life duo. There’s so much great detail throughout these figures, especially when it comes to the textured fur coats.

What’s Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Vol. 3 is the final film for this version of the Guardians team as we know them. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is still mourning the loss of his timeline’s Gamora (Zoe Saldana) while the Guardian’s team is continuing to settle into their new home on Knowhere. However, when the sinister High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) go after Rocket (Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn) and critically wound the hero, all that is pushed aside when the Guardians have to save their best friend's life.

Vol. 3 is widely regarded as the best Guardians film and one of the best Marvel films ever made. Gunn’s MCU swansong is one of the darkest and most emotional films the genre has ever seen. However, it’s never in the ways one would think. Without going into spoilers, it's an epic, brilliantly intimate, masterpiece with themes of love, loss, healing and growing up that doesn't leave a dry eye in the room. Through all the amazing action, stunning visuals, and zany humor, you're going to cry often and hard. That’s all thanks to Gunn’s mature, honest, conversation about trauma and the beautiful found-families that can spawn from it. It’s the perfect ending and new beginning. Gunn has always been a master at balancing hilarious humor and deep meaningful heart, but Vol. 3 is the director's greatest achievement in that department. What he adds to Rocket’s journey is so touching, particularly his relationship with Lylla, and arguably the best story arc in the MCU thus far. Also, how lovable characters like Cosmo play into Rocket’s story is very clever.

The Guardians' Last Ride

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now. While preparing the tissues for your first viewing or next rewatch, you can view the preview images for the Rocket and Cosmo Hot Toys down below. You can also pre-order the pair of MCU heroes for $280 on Sideshow’s website.