Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Since the first Guardians of the Galaxy, filmmaker James Gunn had a clear idea of how he wanted to deal with Rocket’s (voiced by Bradley Cooper) backstory in the MCU. After the Guardians are sent to the Klyn and forced to put on prisoner uniforms, we see the scarred body of the hero, with metallic parts emerging from his skin. Later, during the bar fight scene, a drunk Rocket says he didn’t ask to be torn to pieces and put back together multiple times after his teammates keep calling him a freak. It’s no wonder Rocket quickly became a fan-favorite character, as his tragic past gave him surprising humanity. Still, even though Gunn had already nodded at Rocket’s origin story, nothing could have prepared us for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, when we learn the details of how the furry Guardians was made through a series of images that’ll forever haunt our nightmares.

The High Evolutionary Mission and Batch 86

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces the cruelest MCU villain ever, Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary. Like every great villain, the High Evolutionary believes his despicable actions are a necessary evil, because his mission is to perfect the universe by creating perfect sentient beings and perfect societies. However, to achieve his goal, the High Evolutionary is willing to torture, kill, and conduct horrific scientific experiments that destroy the bodies and souls of his subjects.

Many years before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the High Evolutionary visited Earth and fell in love with its culture. According to the villain, Earth’s art is among the best ever created in the galaxy, so he used our little blue planet as a source of inspiration for one of his colonies. Using the money he gets with the Orgocrop company, which is specialized in organ replacements and high-tech prostheses, the High Evolutionary created a new planet, Counter-Earth, which he intends to populate with a new peaceful species capable of living in perfect harmony. And since the High Evolutionary was so fascinated with Earth, he decided to use our planet’s fauna as subjects in his experiments to create this perfect species.

After setting his objective, the High Evolutionary began experimenting on different animals from Earth. These experiments included chopping down body parts, introducing cybernetic components into organic organisms, and excruciating procedures to stimulate the nervous system of his subjects. Each group of creatures the High Evolutionary used as a test object is known as a Batch. And each Batch is incinerated after the madman learns everything he wants from his subjects. Rocket was one of the subjects in the High Evolutionary lab, a member of Batch 86.

Batch 86 is composed of animals that still maintain their original physiology for the most part but have been augmented with metallic parts. Besides Rocket, Batch 86 also includes the otter Lylla (Linda Cardellini), the walrus Teefs (Asim Chaudhry), and the rabbit Floor (Mikaela Hoover). Each member of Batch 86 was brutally cut open, with their insides twisted multiple times in the name of the High Evolutionary’s mission. And after all this suffering, the members of Batch 86 were thrown into dirty cages inside dark basements, only to be summoned when the High Evolutionary had to collect new data to improve the new Batches of subjects.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Turns Rocket Into the Most Tragic MCU Character

Despite its PG-13 rating, Gunn found clever ways to show the horror of the High Evolutionary experiments on Rocket and the other members of Batch 86. For starters, the implants each of Rocket’s friends possess are proof of the pain they endure. Lylla had her upper paws removed and replaced by robotic claws, Teets had his body fusion with wheels, and Roof had spider-like metal legs perforating her back. These characters would fit perfectly in a horror movie, but instead, Gunn portrayed them as sweet creatures that a cruel man has perverted.

Then, there’s the matter of Rocket’s surgeries. While the PG-13 rating prevents Gunn from showing the process in detail, we can still see Rocket’s legs contorting in pain while the buzz of saws and drills lets us know exactly what’s happening. And when the Guardians what the footage of this vicious procedure, the horror in their eyes is enough for us to share Rocket’s despair. Finally, when Rocket is returned to a cage after surgery, we can see the fresh blood dripping from his wounds and the scar all over his body.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals how the High Evolutionary gave a simple raccoon the ability to talk and think like a sentient species, it would be unfair to say the villain made Rocket. Rocket is more than his body. And his spirit was forged thanks to his friendship with the Batch 86 animals.

Image by Annamaria Ward

While the animals of Batch 86 suffered more than any other MCU character, they are still hopeful creatures who spend their days dreaming about blue skies and freedom. Their faith in each other helps them to keep moving forward and cherishing any joy they can find despite the terrible conditions they are put in. It’s thanks to this friendship that Rocket decides to escape. And after the other Batch 86 animals died violently in a confrontation with the High Evolutionary and his guards, Rocket begins his journey to become a Guardian.

His time with Batch 86 explains Rocket’s trust issues and the void he carries inside his chest. And the family he finds with the Guardians gives him the redemption he desperately needs to justify all the traumas he had to endure. In the end, while the High Evolutionary plays a role in Rocket’s making, it’s thanks to Batch 86 that he can become the Captain of the Guardians, ready to sacrifice himself to protect those who need the most.

