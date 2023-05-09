Editor's Note: The following contains Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers.In the lead-up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writer/director James Gunn said that most of the focus would be placed on Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). It's not hard to see why: the rebellious rodent has been a large part of the Guardians trilogy in addition to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Guardians Vol. 3 also takes a deep dive into Rocket's backstory, including his genetic augmentation at the hands of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). While Cooper gets a lot of credit for bringing Rocket to life, there's another person who deserves just as much credit: Sean Gunn.

Sean Gunn's Movements Help Bring Rocket to Life

James Gunn serves as the on-set Rocket, providing the movements and facial expressions that are later brought to us via visual effects and motion capture. The result makes Rocket feel less like a product of a computer and more like a living, breathing creature. Gunn brings a swagger to Rocket's movements that feels like a skilled gunslinger, not a genetically enhanced raccoon's.

This is taken to a whole new level in Guardians Vol. 3, as Gunn is given the chance to portray Rocket at various stages of his life. Starting from a small child to his current adult form, Rocket is given the most dimension that he's ever had in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn is a large part of that: as the young Rocket, his movements are shakier, showing off the horror of the High Evolutionary's work. There's also the heartbreaking moment when the Evolutionary kills his friends, where Rocket lets out a bloodcurdling cry of pain. Gunn delivers a heartwrenching performance, letting Rocket's shoulders shake while his eyes fill with tears.

Gunn's performance also shows the intricacies that go into motion capture work. Mo-cap actors are essentially playing two roles in one, as they have to use their body language to give the character life while providing VFX artists with references for movements. This also extends to their facial expressions as well. Davy Jones' writhing tentacles in the Pirates of the Caribbean films are due to Bill Nighy's very expressive facial emotions. Andy Serkis has made a living off of mo-cap roles, specifically in the Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes franchises. Gunn is no different - it's his performance that helps bring Rocket to life.

Sean Gunn & Bradley Cooper Work in Tandem To Bring Rocket Raccoon to Life

Though Gunn is largely responsible for giving Rocket his movements, it's Cooper who gives the furry Guardian of the Galaxy his voice. Cooper's vocal pitch from Rocket has a lot of range; shifting up when he's angry and downward in more quiet moments. It works in concert with Gunn's performance, as he's also performing vocal movements that Cooper has to sync up to perfectly. The fact that they've done this for six movies (and a short film, counting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) is a testament to how much of a well-oiled machine their performances turn into.

Perhaps the biggest moment where this performance is at full display is in the very first Guardians of the Galaxy film. After the newly-formed Guardians defeat Ronan the Conqueror (Lee Pace), Rocket collects a small twig that used to belong to Groot (Vin Diesel). The tree-like Guardian had sacrificed himself to protect his friends from dying, and Rocket breaks down sobbing as he cradles the twig while Drax (Dave Bautista) comforts him. Even though Rocket and Groot squabble over the course of the film, this moment shows just how much Rocket cares for people - and how much he tries to hide it. None of it would work without Cooper and Gunn's performance.

Rocket Raccoon Isn't the Only Guardian of the Galaxy Sean Gunn Brings To Life

Guardians fans may remember that Rocket isn't the only Guardian that Sean Gunn's played a major role in bringing to life. Another major role he plays within the trilogy is the Ravager turned Guardian Kraglin, the loyal first mate to Yondu (Michael Rooker). Kraglin eventually inherits Yondu's fin and sonic arrow when the blue-skinned pirate dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and spends a great deal of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trying to master it.

In the same way that he uses his body to bring Rocket to life, Gunn has the chance to give depth to Kraglin throughout the Guardians trilogy. In Guardians Vol. 1 he's depicted as little more than Yondu's right-hand man. That swiftly changes in Guardians Vol. 2; tired of feeling like Yondu always sides with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Kraglin takes part in a mutiny against his former captain. Yet he comes to regret it, eventually helping Yondu escape captivity alongside Rocket and Groot.

Gunn takes what could have been a thankless role and elevates it, giving Kraglin plenty of dimensions as well as a defining character trait: loyalty. He's loyal to Yondu, as well as Peter. Whether it's the Ravagers or the Guardians, you can always count on Kraglin to have your back. Kraglin also continues a trend within Gunn's films of characters striving to be better than they are, as he struggles to master Yondu's arrow while also getting into a scrap with the psychic dog Cosmo (Maria Balakova). It isn't until the final fight against the High Evolutionary's Hellspawn that Kraglin steps up - and reconciles with Cosmo, calling her a "good dog."

Gunn is sure to bring his oddball sensibilities over to the DC Universe, as he will portray Weasel in the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series. Having previously played the furry miscreant in The Suicide Squad, it's more than likely that Creature Commandos will let Gunn dig deep into Weasel's past. Hopefully, he does for Weasel what he does for Rocket even though there's no motion capture involved.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is playing in theaters.

