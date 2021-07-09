Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.

Nebula will next be seen in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. After that, Nebula will also be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which like the previous two films in the series, will be written and directed by James Gunn.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in pre-production and isn't due to start filming until November, Gillan revealed her reaction to first reading Gunn's script for the sequel:

“I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

In another interview with Collider recently, Gillan said of working with Gunn: “I think a lot of the reason that Nebula is the way she is is because of James Gunn. He’s the sort of creator of her and I think he really connected with the character personally." Gillan continued, "I remember when we would do scenes between me and Gamora, he’d be like crying in the rehearsals and stuff. He’s so invested." While Gillan has played Nebula several times over the last few years, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the first time she has been directed by Gunn in this role since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gunn has long said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is planned as an ending of sorts to his Guardians trilogy, especially with this particular lineup, so there's no surprise that the script moved Gillian and Klementieff to tears. We still have a ways to go before we actually see the movie, but this is a very promising update.

Gunpowder Milkshake comes to Netflix in the United States on July 14, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently planned for a May 5, 2023 release. Look for more with Karen Gillan soon.

Image via Marvel

KEEP READING: Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is “The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Done”

Share Share Tweet Email

Hollywood Blockbusters Like 'The Tomorrow War' Need to Come Up with Better Designs for Their Aliens Hollywood has gotten awful generic when it comes to depicting alien invaders.

Read Next

Ross Bonaime (94 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime