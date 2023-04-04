We are a month away from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie will mark the third and final feature in the GOTG franchise, and will serve as a farewell to the Guardians’ cast and director James Gunn. Several emotions are running high for MCU fans as another set of heroes departs the universe. Truly a time for one final adventure and for writer/director Gunn the final chapter is truly about “getting to accept yourself.”

What makes Peter Quill such an amazing character is the fact that despite not being raised on the planet Earth, he’s the most humane. He has the most relatable vulnerabilities, flaws and emotions, and finally will have to come to terms with them. Throughout the franchise we’ve seen Peter’s evolution along with the other Guardians. It’s been a minute since GOTG Vol 1 and these characters have been through a lot during the 'Infinity Saga'. The upcoming Vol 3 will finally tie those loose ends, in a recent conversation with Fandango, Gunn revealed that he thinks of “Vol 1 as being about the mother. Vol 2 is about the father, and Vol 3 is about the self and coming to terms with each of those situations."

What to Expect From GOTG VOL 3?

He adds, “In the first one Peter Quill is coming to terms with his relationship with his mother, which is the person he loved the most in the world.” He continues, “In Vol 2 he’s coming to terms with his relationship with his father. The one he thought he wanted wasn’t the one he wanted, and the one he had was better than what he thought it was.” Peter’s father issues were quite apparent from the start and given he had his moments with both Ego and Yondu feels like he is finally ready to move on.

Gunn notes that “the third one is about getting to accept yourself. Who are we really? And how are we okay?” He further elaborates,

“You know, Mantis even says it one time in the movie, most of them don’t like themselves very much. They all have issues with themselves. Nebula has issues with herself. Peter Quill has issues with himself. Mantis, Kraglin they all do. And Rocket most of all. So I think that’s what this movie is about, above and beyond anything else.”

The director previously noted the urge to complete Rocket’s arc brought him back to finish Vol. 3 and coupled with his latest comments it’s going to be quite some ride for the Guardians who’d come to terms with themselves. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will hit theatres on May 5. You can check out Gunn’s comments below: