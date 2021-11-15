Last week, we learned that Sly Stallone was back on set for the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and this week, the actor has released a first look of him in his costume via Instagram. The photo, which was eventually deleted from Stallone's account, shows the actor in his royal blue flight jacket complete with gold trim and a multitude of zippers. The suit collar comes right up to the actor’s chin and he’s rocking a slick-backed hairstyle. If you look closely, you can even spot a Ravagers patch sewn onto the shoulder of his jacket. This all checks out as Stallone will be back to portray his character, Stakar Ogord, from one of the post-credit moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In one of many post-credit scenes we were able to see in the last installment of the franchise, we saw Stakar Ogord (Stallone) gathering a group of Ravager leaders to set off on an unknown mission. In the lineup of leaders, we see Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Aleta (Michelle Yeoh), Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus), and Krugarr (a CGI creation). There’s some history behind this group of Ravagers as they were initially part of the Guardians team in the original 1960s comics. Whether or not the whole group of leaders will back remains to be seen, but we at least know that Stallone will be reprising his role in the upcoming film. Hopefully, we’ll get more of his character’s backstory and learn more about the change from Stakar Ogord to Starhawk.

Last week, director James Gunn, took to Instagram to share a first look at the galaxy travelin’ cast on their first day of filming. Along with Gunn, we saw Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Zoe Saldana. With the main group of returning faces, we also saw Will Poulter who is set to play Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Stallone and Gunn’s relationship on camera goes far beyond the reaches of this galaxy and enters into the DC universe where the pair have previously worked together on The Suicide Squad in which Stallone joined the cast to voice a part-shark, part-human hybrid character named King Shark.

While nothing more at this time is known about the actor and his upcoming role in the new Marvel film, we can only hope that he keeps churning out the behind-the-scenes content to give fans what they want! Check out the picture below and see what you think about Stallone’s reprisal of his Guardians of the Galaxy role.

