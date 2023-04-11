Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is special for many reasons. The movie culminates the long-running franchise featuring the most loved group of space misfits, it also puts an end to the Guardians as we know them. While it is uncertain who’ll make it out of this movie alive and who doesn’t, it is understood that it’s the end of the road for director James Gunn and the rest of the cast in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Guardians is arguably the most fun franchise in the MCU, the ragtag group of misfits including a talking raccoon and a tree finding a family in each other and having been through the entire Infinity Saga looking after each other, losing much in the process. The same camaraderie is also seen between the cast of the feature and their director. Gunn took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes image featuring Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff. Pratt is seen surprised to have found Klementieff hiding in what looks like a space box. The hilarious image only expands on the behind-the-scenes fun the cast had as Gunn captions the image, "You find friends where you least expect them."

What to Expect from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians have come a long way in the MCU, as the group started as strangers and became a family. While Avengers: Infinity War saw many of them gone, Avengers: Endgame brought them back as well as a Gamora from a different timeline. The new feature will see them all working together again while they face a new nemesis, the High Evolutionary. We did get a small glimpse of what Guardians have been up to with a Thor: Love and Thunder cameo and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which revealed that Mantis is the daughter of Ego, making her Star Lord’s sibling.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will pick up the events after the Holiday Special. The movie will be the final chapter of the fan favorite group as Gunn looks forward to building the DC Universe in years to come. He also hinted that some Guardians could appear in his future movies. As for the group’s future in the MCU, the director previously said, “It would absolutely not be disloyal of them to me to continue on in the Marvel Universe.” Adding, “I would love to see any characters that remain [at the end of the film] get solo movies, or join the Avengers, or a new version of the Guardians or whatever.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 arrives on May 5. You can check out the new image below: