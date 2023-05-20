Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is ending its second full week of release and Marvel fans across the globe still can’t stop talking about this now iconic team’s final adventure. The film was filled with so many great characters and moments that had moviegoers both laughing and crying all the way home. The leader of the Guardians Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, was of course a major piece of the Vol. 3’s galactic success. Now in celebration of director James Gunn's final Marvel film, Sideshow Collectibles have unveiled their latest Hot Toys figure for Star-Lord.

The new ⅙ scale figure sees Star-Lord in his comic inspired blue and red Guardian’s uniform that his found-family wears throughout the majority of Vol. 3. The figure comes with a handful of accessories like the character’s signature pair of blasters, shooting effects, a portable music player for an “Awesome Mix” jam session, and a display base. While the Hot Toys line has seen many Star-Lord figures over the last decade, this latest version features the best Pratt head sculpt Sideshow has ever done. The likeness is uncanny and will make any Guardians fan very happy. This Star-Lord figure is also going to look great next to the Rocket and Cosmo Vol. 3 Hot Toys 2-pack.

Star-Lord’s Journey in the Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy

While Rocket Raccoon was the emotional center of Vol. 3, Star-Lord got a very fitting closing arc to this heartfelt trilogy that also teased a new beginning for the Marvel hero. Vol. 3 was all about finding the strength to move past your trauma. For Star-Lord that was a two-sided ordeal. One that showed the character come to terms with Gamora’s new Ravager life and the other confronting his past after years of running away from it. Where the franchise leaves Star-Lord at the end of the movie was one of the more emotional parts of the entire MCU and a perfect way to end Star-Lord's journey... at least for now. Vol. 3 was all about family, both in blood and bond, and those tear-jerking themes are why this trilogy capper works so well. It’s a mature yet feel good tale about growing up.

Star-Lord Will Return

While we wait to see where Star-Lord ends up next in the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now. You can view Star-Lord’s newest Hot Toy and Collider’s interview with Gunn down below.