It is your turn to defend the cosmos, as Hasbro has revealed their new Premium Star-Lord Electronic Role Play Helmet as part of their Marvel Legends collection, ahead of the release of this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. According to HypeBeast, the replica will feature light and sound effects for full immersive experience when you step into the shoes of the superhero played by Chris Pratt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. As the leader of the team, Star-Lord has the responsibility of making the choices that benefit all of the Guardians, making their way through the galaxy with their signature humor and style.

During the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie, written and directed by James Gunn in 2014, Star-Lord is tasked with stealing the Orb that, without his knowledge, contained the Power Infinity Stone. Blasting Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love" on his headphones, he proceeded to escape the temple where the Orb was kept in, traveling the stars toward the set of events that would lead him to Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), a fearless daughter who happened to be one of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) adoptive daughters. The pair would fall in love over the course of the film, cemeneting them as a couple by the time the Guardians team was formed.

During the 2017 sequel, Peter Quill was living his life alongside his new family, when his father, Ego (Kurt Russell) found him and brought him to his home planet. While Star-Lord thought he was finally getting the father-son experiences he always wanted, he was incredibly disappointed and angry to find out Ego had killed his mother with a brain tumor. The ensuing battle would reveal that the planet they were on was Ego himself, and the character played by Russell was merely an avatar the planet used to visit other planets and interact with people from all over the universe.

What Will the New Guardians Film Be About?

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, which is meant to be the final time audiences will see the current iteration of the team, will follow our favorite space ravagers as they face the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). As their adventure continues, they'll discover that the villain is closely tied to Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past, making the stakes for the conflict much more personal. Time will tell how the Guardians will get out of their toughest challenge yet, when the movie flies into theaters on May 5.

The Premium Star-Lord Electronic Role Play Helmet will be available for pre-order on March 14 through selected retailers, starting at a price of $132 per unit. The device will require three AA batteries in order to perform the effects that will make you feel right at the center of an intergalactic battle.