Sly Stallone is back to kick more ass in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The confirmation we’ve all been waiting for took place when Stallone announced via a behind-the-scenes clip today that he was in fact on the set for Guardians of the Galaxy. The third installment, which is slated to come out in 2023, will mark Stallone’s return to the galaxy after he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. Stallone will be reprising his role as Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk.

In the post’s caption, Stallone writes, “For those interested [in] what goes on behind the scenes for filmmaking. Here’s just a very small part of it. Face duplication.” The actor gives fans a sneak peek on the social media platform surrounded by “very sensitive equipment” showing us “what they do beforehand” to capture “every expression you could possibly have” in order to “be duplicated if you’re not around." The star shows us an example of an already photographed face of a man with “eyes neutral” and a “scowling” face. He goes on to say, “movie making has become definitely a science” before signing off. The second clip of the post shows the equipment at work as Stallone poses and what seems like a million cameras flash to photograph his face.

In an Instagram post made earlier this week, director James Gunn shared his own photo of the first day of filming on set surrounded by the familiar faces of Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Zoe Saldana, along with new to the franchise stars, Will Poulter, who will portray Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji. Stallone’s relationship with Gunn extends beyond the Marvel universe and reaches into the DC world where the two worked together on The Suicide Squad when Stallone voiced a shorts-wearing, part-shark, part-human character named King Shark.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ’I Am Groot’ Gets Adorable Logo for Disney+ Shorts Series

Last month, Stallone made an Instagram post commemorating his final day on set for The Expendables 4, confirming that this would be his last appearance in the series. He mentioned coming back to the U.S. (The Expendables was filming on location out of the country) to start other projects and we are so excited that these other projects include Guardians 3 and can’t wait to see what else is coming up for the legendary actor.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023. Check out the full clip below to get a sense of what goes into the creation of movie magic.

As a Child of the 1980s, I Never Want to Leave Peter Quill's Room in the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Video Game You had me at Samantha Fox.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email