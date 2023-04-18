The galaxy will once again echo with amazing soundtracks and a lot of laughter as the Guardians return for one last ride. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will culminate the story of various fan-favorite characters and will be a beginning of a few new ones. The movie marks the end of an era as the original cast and director James Gunn move on to pursue different things after entertaining fans for more than a decade with the franchise.

Director-writer Gunn had a clear idea of the trilogy and has pursued the story despite the Guardians being part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director has been vocal about returning to the franchise to finish Rocket’s character arc with the final feature. A new IMAX teaser sees him bickering with the creator High Evolutionary, who says, “The Guardians has no place in my world.” As Rocket pulls a Nick Fury on him saying, “Kiss your mom with that face?!” It's refreshing that even after years of seeing the Guardians on the big screen the humor never fails to tickle.

Who Is the High Evolutionary?

Played by Chukwudi Iwuji, High Evolutionary is Rocket’s creator, who takes what he sees as lower life forms and enhances them into superior beings. Speaking to Collider Iwuji who made an appearance in full costume at San Diego Comic-Con last year, revealed, “He is narcissistic, sociopathic, but very charming. I couldn't have thought of a better character that uses [a] skill set better to join the MCU with. Because there's something very Shakespearean about him, there's something very emotionally dark about him, and he's a lot of fun on top of all that.” He’s the one who experiemented on Rocket and the raccoon’s story will come full circle after facing his worst fear. The actor added that his character “looks very different from how he is in the comics, but the costume just worked. There's something about putting it on, which I'm glad you mentioned because a big part of my performance was that costume.”

Image via Marvel Studios

The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri along with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel to voice Rocket and Groot, respectively. The feature will also introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock alongside Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. Check out the new teaser below: