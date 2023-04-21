The summer movie season is just around the corner with the hotly anticipated release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As the film quickly approaches, the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube account has revealed a brand-new teaser for the upcoming movie, showcasing an emotionally thrilling conclusion to the trilogy.

The teaser offers a fun throwback to the original film with the inclusion of the song "Hooked on a Feeling," reminding fans of the long journey the Guardians have faced since then. Additionally, the trailer also features the traditional action-packed Marvel flare alongside an emotional scene with the Guardians referring to each other as family. However, despite the high emotional stakes, the trailer still manages to retain the humorous charm that audiences have come to expect from the characters, ending with a funny confrontation about Star-Lord's age.

Directed by James Gunn in his final Marvel outing before he fully commits to building his own cinematic universe at DC Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as the emotional conclusion to the trilogy, which began all the way back in 2014. While specific details, in typical Marvel fashion, remain scarce for now, with the film expected to launch its way into theaters in two weeks, it won't be too long before fans get to experience one last ride with their favorite characters.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: The High Evolutionary Looks Utterly Villainous in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Teaser

A New Era For the Marvel Cinematic Universe Begins

The release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues with Phase Five, which recently kicked off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year to mixed results. However, with director Gunn at the helm, the latest Guardians flick could serve as a course correction for the MCU as it continues to gear up for its newest phase. Following the debut of the latest installment of the franchise, the MCU will continue to expand on its Multiverse Saga with several upcoming projects, which include The Marvels, slated to be released this November, alongside Secret Invasion on Disney+ this June. Additionally, next year will see additional theatrical releases, such as Captain America: New World Order, The Thunderbolts, and Blade, alongside a plethora of Disney+ content. With several large projects down the line, Marvel isn't showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 flies into theaters on May 5. Check out the official sneak peek from the upcoming film below.