The Guardians will board their ship for their final adventure soon, and it’ll be a tear-jerking ride for sure. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is just days away and the first reactions to the movie have dubbed it a “perfect end to the trilogy and the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame.” The beloved franchise will end the chapter on the fan-favorite space misfits as we know them as director James Gunn looks forward to fulfilling his new responsibilities as the new architect of the DC Universe.

A new teaser released on the movie's official Twitter account showcases all the action we are going to witness when Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hits the big screen. We get a good look at the new ship Bowie and a few laughs as the teaser reiterates, “The galaxy needs its Guardians.” Set on the tune of “Hooked on a Feeling,” the teaser calls upon our nostalgia for the first movie, while at the same time giving the ominous feeling of the impending end.

The Legacy of the Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians franchise is the most distinct in the MCU. Gunn who wrote and directed all the films has done a brilliant job of sketching character arcs, and various cosmic beings as well as adorning the movies with chart-topping music and psychedelic visuals. Be it introducing Thanos or the Kree and Skrull political conflict, the MCU is building on the universe with elements that Gunn created in these thrilling space adventures.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Clip Takes a Dark Trip Into Rocket Raccoon’s Past [Exclusive]

The franchise tells the tale of a handful of space misfits including a tree and a talking raccoon that found a family and stuck together through thick and thin. Kevin Feige said in a previous featurette “This found family putting trauma behind them to become their best selves. There’s something really special about that.” And certainly, in the world of superheroes and aliens, the Guardians have turned out to be the most relatable characters in the MCU.

The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri along with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel to voice Rocket and Groot, respectively. The feature will also introduce new characters, including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock alongside Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. So brace yourself to go on a final adventure as the team goes out on a final mission as Rocket faces the ghost of his past.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. You can check out the new teaser below: