The summer movie season is just around the corner, and Marvel Studios is ready to kick it off with a bang. As the hotly anticipated release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 quickly approaches, a brand-new TV spot for the upcoming film has been revealed, featuring plenty of high-octane action that fans have come to love from the series.

Titled "King Groot." the teaser lives up to its name as it features new footage of Groot, who has mutated himself to appear absolutely shredded compared to previous iterations in the past. Additionally, the TV spot also features an interaction with the High Evolutionary, Marvel's latest villain, promising the destruction of the Guardians to Ayesha, who was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. However, the titular heroes aren't going down without a fight as the teaser continues with an action-packed montage that fans won't want to miss out when the movie ultimately debuts in theaters next week.

In typical Marvel Studios fashion, the new footage doesn't offer any additional plot details on what to expect from the upcoming film. However, director James Gunn previously promised that the movie would focus on Rocket Raccoon and his backstory this time around for the trilogy's conclusion. Whether the final film of the franchise will live up to the hype remains to be seen, but with early reactions praising the film, fans are likely in for one last thrilling adventure with their favorite characters.

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marks the End of an Era

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as Gunn's final directorial outing for Marvel Studios before he fully transitions to DC Studios as co-CEO. While details on his upcoming cinematic universe remain scarce, he previously confirmed that he would write and direct Superman: Legacy, which is currently in pre-production and aims to kickstart a new universe with DC's most iconic characters.

However, despite Gunn's departure from Marvel Studios, the franchise will continue with Phase Five, which kicked off to mixed results with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Upcoming films for fans to look forward to include The Marvels, which flies into theaters this November, alongside next year's Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade. More details on the upcoming projects are likely to be revealed later this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 flies into theaters on May 5. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming film below.