It’s a precarious time for Marvel at the box office. The superhero behemoth’s latest big-ticket offering, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is eyeing $17 million-plus in Thursday previews, which means that it is pacing with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $17 million preview haul but ahead of the first Guardians of the Galaxy’s $11.2 million haul from 2014. Heading into the weekend, the third film’s projections were lowered from $130 million to around $110 million. Globally, the film is projected to gross around $250 million in its debut.

If these projections hold, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will finish between the first and second films. This couldn’t be a positive result for Marvel, considering the “one last ride” angle that the film's marketing has been highlighting, but it's too early to tell. The numbers could easily improve by tomorrow. By comparison, the first Guardians of the Galaxy film defied expectations to deliver a $94 million opening weekend haul; the film was instrumental in cementing Marvel’s brand loyalty, considering that it was able to draw crowds to theaters to watch relatively unknown characters. The film concluded its run with $333 million at the domestic box office and $773 million worldwide.

Released in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 grossed $146 million in its opening weekend, and concluded its run with $389 million domestically and $863 million worldwide. All three films in the trilogy have received positive reviews, although Guardians of the Galaxy 3 currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the series (80%, as compared to the first film’s 92% and the second film’s 85%).

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has had a rather tumultuous road to release. The project was set into motion soon after the second film’s success, but when director James Gunn’s controversial old tweets were unearthed by right-wingers seemingly annoyed by his political commentary on social media, he was fired from the project by Disney in 2018. Star Chris Pratt and the rest of the ensemble cast banded together to demand his reinstatement, which eventually happened after Disney had a change of heart. But by then, Gunn had already signed on to direct rival DC’s The Suicide Squad, which further delayed Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Can Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Turn Marvel's Fortunes Around?

Better late than never, though. The film is finally here, and is being sold as Gunn’s final outing with Marvel; he was recently hired as co-CEO of DC Studios, where he will write and direct the new Superman movie, and oversee future projects across a variety of mediums. Marvel, meanwhile, will have to contend with a visible loss of mojo in the last few years. Most recently, the studio experienced a major setback with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which tanked at the box office after delivering a series-best opening. It ultimately grossed $475 million globally — the lowest of all Ant-Man movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the longest film of the trilogy, which means fewer screenings per day. But it also offers fans that have stuck with these misfit characters for nearly a decade a shot at catharsis. Over the years, the scrappy group at the center of these movies have found a place in everybody’s hearts, and the possibility of seeing them together one last time is enough to lure people to theaters.

Elsewhere at the box office, another Pratt movie is passing a major milestone as we speak. Now in its fifth weekend of release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is crossing the $500 million mark at the domestically, after having passed $1 billion globally last week. It’s going to be a one-two finish for Pratt this weekend. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 also stars Zoe Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. You can watch our interview with Pratt and Gunn here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.