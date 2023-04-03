Are you ready for yet another space-spanning adventure? We sure are with one of the most anticipated films of the year that takes us on a thrill that spans the galaxy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of Marvel's latest offerings, is set to premiere in theaters on May 5 with tickets now on sale. The upcoming sequel is set to be helmed by director James Gunn. Gunn was previously responsible for the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

After a run that has seen these band of misfits involved in some high stakes games across the galaxy, specifically in the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame where the crew played major roles, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to tell the make or break story of the team. The sequel will focus on the brilliant character of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) who has recently appeared in a new-look image wearing his official Guardians uniform, following his resolve to continue protecting the galaxy while dealing with challenges emerging from issues in his past. Rocket's challenges have been touched on in the past movies, but it would seem there is set to a more focused and emotional unearthing of his background this time around.

The Guardians of the Galaxy have always been known as a group that brought a ton of humor to the serious act of defending the galaxy. However, this time around there will be a different look to this crew now. In conjunction with Rocket's plot line, the team leader, Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), will be seen dealing with the fallout from losing Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), the dauntless warrior who he had fought side by side and admired since the first Guardians movie hit theaters back in 2014.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn Shares New Look at Cosmo the Spacedog

What's the Guardians' Farewell Runtime?

Last year, Marvel Studios released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to act as the basis for the upcoming story as we build up to what will be the final rodeo for the Guardians. Targeted by a genetically engineered alien race known as Sovereign led by Ayesha, the race's leader and High Priestess, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will enjoy a runtime of "around" two and a half hours as confirmed by director Gunn. Alongside the aforementioned cast the sequel also stars Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter, Bradley Cooper, and Sean Gunn.

You can check out the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below:

The official synopsis for the film states: