Another major comic book movie has entered the limelight, as the Super Bowl trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made its debut online. Much like The Flash, this film marks the end of an era: both for its intergalactic protectors and James Gunn's tenure at Marvel Studios as he prepares to launch the next chapter of DC Comics films. And from the looks of this trailer, Gunn intends to go out with a bang. He may also break a few hearts in the process. Here's a look at the trailer's biggest and most emotional moments.

The Ballad of Peter Quill

Image via Marvel

The trailer opens with Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) recapping the events of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films. "I'm Star-Lord! I formed the Guardians. Met a girl. Fell in love. And that girl died...but then she came back," he says, referring to the fate that befell his fellow Guardian and lover Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). A time-displaced version of Gamora came back during Avengers: Endgame, but she is less than cordial to Quill - slamming him against a wall. "Came back a total dick!" Quill barks as he, Gamora and Nebula (Karen Gillan) ride in an elevator. Gamora obviously takes offense to this, while Nebula admits that Quill is correct - even if he left out "some important information."

A Perfect World

Image via Marvel

The Guardians are then shown piloting their new starship Bowie to the headquarters of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who much like his comic book counterpart is obsessed with genetic manipulation "My sacred mission is to create the perfect society!" However, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) disagrees "He didn't want to make things perfect...He just hated things the way they are." Flashbacks features a baby Rocket being experimented on by the Evolutionary, and meeting his own love interest: the genetically enhanced otter Lyla.

RELATED: Dave Bautista Isn't Giving His Performances as Drax Enough Credit

Fly Off Into The Sunset

Image via Marvel

More footage features Quill running through burning wreckage, the Guardians leaping from the Bowie onto an asteroid, and Groot (Vin Diesel) standing back to back with Quill as well as leaping onto Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). "I want you all to know that I am grateful to fight beside my friends," Drax (Dave Bautista) tells the other Guardians in an emotional moment. Quill follows this up with a heartbreaking speech: "We were always searching for a family until we found each other." He finishes with a simple, yet powerful statement. "Are you ready for one last ride?" Judging from the footage of the Bowie streaking through space and Warlock's dogged pursuit, it'll be one impressive ride.

The Guardians' Last Ride

Image via Marvel

Perhaps the most shocking moment comes from the trailer's final shot, which shows the Guardians sorrowfully walking through Knowhere. And Nebula is holding Quill in her arms. A voiceover from Rocket completes the somber mood: "We'll all fly away together. Into the forever...and beautiful sky." This being a James Gunn film, the trailer ends on a lighter moment. Gamora points out that her former self sounds more like Nebula, to which her sister violently objects. However, Quill can't help but stare into the blue-skinned cyborg's eyes. And when Nebula points out that they were the result of Thanos (Josh Brolin) experimenting on her, Quill replies: "He picked a pretty pair."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below.