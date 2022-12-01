At this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, the expo kicked the weekend’s events off with panels for Disney’s Marvel Studios, with big news ahead of the franchise’s Phase 5. President and producer Kevin Feige attended the panels, joined by the cast of director James Gunn’s third and final entry to his MCU trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where they finally shared the first official trailer with the world.

On Thursday, CCXP hit the ground running at the panels for Phase 5’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the final installment in the GotG trilogy, Vol. 3. At SDCC in July, due to issues with VFX shots, Gunn was wary about releasing the trailer to the public, but only months later, the director has, at last, unleashed the first-look trailer for his final Guardians movie.

In the trailer, we see that Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is now working with the Ravagers and is attempting to explain to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) that the Gamora he’s in love with is no longer here. Like the two before, music holds a special place in Star-Lord’s heart, and the soundtrack will no doubt reflect that. For the trailer, Gunn uses The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” to back the reel as he introduces us to the Guardian’s next foes.

Even prior to the trailer’s premiere, we knew Vol. 3 would likely be the most emotional of the trilogy. Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the Gamora that joins Quill’s band of heroic thieves isn’t the same one that fell in love with him in the previous films. On top of the pre-existing melancholy elements, the upcoming entry will introduce new threats with Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary, and even some heartbreaking background on Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon.

Earlier this month, Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premiered exclusively on Disney+ as a fun Christmas treat for fans. The lighthearted special introduced actor Kevin Bacon to the MCU, and gifted us with scene after scene of Drax (Bautista) and Mantis (Klementieff) riffing off one another, but it packed its own punches, too. GotG Holiday Special dropped some big news, revealing that Mantis is actually Quill’s sister, and Kurt Russell’s Ego is also her father. We also learned that the Guardians have purchased Knowhere from the Collector (Benicia del Toro), essentially adopted Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), are now traveling on a new ship, Bowie, and Groot (Vin Diesel) has had a growth spurt since we last saw them!

So strap in, because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be the second feature in the MCU’s Phase 5, premiering in theaters May 5, 2023. You can watch the new trailer down below:

