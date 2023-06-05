James Gunn’s bookend to his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy was filled with both heartfelt and heart-wrenching moments as the crew of cosmic adventurers fought to save the life of their own Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). For Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, the pain was pouring over all the more as we watched him continuously struggle with the death of his partner, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). After being sacrificed by her father, Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, another version of Gamora’s past self comes back in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately for Quill, the new Gamora has no recollection of their intimate relationship and no interest in going down that road.

Still, Quill gives it his all in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when Gamora, who’s now a Ravager, teams up with the gang on their mission to save Rocket. Along the way, Quill tries to show off his charm and allure with one scene seeing him putting the moves on Daniela Melchior’s Ura. While looking for the passcode to dismantle Rocket’s killswitch, the team finds themselves on the Orgosphere where Ura works a desk job. Introducing himself as Patrick Swayze, Quill flirts with her in an attempt to get the code. By the end of Ura’s bit, she’s passed over the computer controls to help them save Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), an accomplishment that Quill believes is thanks to his charisma.

But Star-Lord may want to slow down as Melchior herself said that his smooth-talking ways had nothing to do with it. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, the Fast X star said that she saw Ura as someone who “just shows up and does her work,” adding that even when the character clocked out for the day, “she would just go home, sit, then make dinner, have dinner because everyone has dinner, and then sit again looking [at] a wall, and then go to bed.” With nothing going on behind her eyes, Melchior says that the chances of Ura being anything but confused by Quill’s flirtatious nature were impossible.

Image via Marvel Studios

What Was Going on in Ura’s Head?

While Quill was spitting his best game and giving his Oscar-winning story about his love for his friends, Melchior says that Ura was thinking “‘What the hell is he saying?’” Commenting that while the world thinks that the character fell for Quill’s charm, “she wasn’t sure” how to feel about what he was saying. She went on to reveal that in a take that didn’t make the final cut, Ura “had a reaction” to Quill’s confidence that displayed her disdain for him. “Fans are saying that Ura fell in love with Quill, but at least when I shot it, I didn’t,” she explains.

With that nail on the coffin of those shipping Qura (we tried), the budding romance that some fans felt they saw on screens will only live on in fanfiction.