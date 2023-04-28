The long-awaited release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just around the corner. Keeping up with the hype train as the latest installment spearheads toward its May 5 debut, the official Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon YouTube page has revealed a new clip from the film, showcasing an epic showdown between Nebula and Adam Warlock.

The clip features an extended fight sequence with Nebula, now equipped with an arm blaster and the ability to fly, as she faces off against Adam Warlock. However, things begin to take a turn in the fight as Warlock eventually gains the upper hand, showcasing the full might of his powers. Who will win in this ultimate showdown remains to be seen for now, but with the film set to hit theaters next week, it won't be long before fan speculation will be answered.

The footage presented in the new clip effectively showcases the fighting capability of Adam Warlock, who can effortlessly take on someone as powerful as Nebula while also giving further insight into Will Poulter's portrayal of the character. Warlock's role, which was first teased during a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has so far been kept under wraps with only a few brief appearances in all the trailers so far. Given the footage provided so far, it appears the character may be a noteworthy addition to the film.

Image via Marvel Studios

Vol. 3 Will Serve as the End of an Era

With director James Gunn now set to fully commit to building his cinematic universe at DC Studios, beginning with Superman: Legacy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as the epic conclusion featuring the beloved titular group of characters. Early reactions to the film have so far been positive, with many praising the film for its emotionally poignant moments.

While the release of the film marks the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise will continue full steam ahead with other hotly anticipated projects down the line, such as The Marvels in November, followed by Captain America: New World Order in 2024 alongside Thunderbolts and Blade. With Marvel's annual theatrical slate remaining at three a year, in addition to a plethora of Disney+ content soon to be released, fans still have much to look forward to as the franchise heads in a new direction.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 flies into theaters on May 5. Check out the brand-new clip from the upcoming film below.