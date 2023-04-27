We are days away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. and the anticipation is running high. The final chapter in the Guardians' trilogy is going to be special as it closes the book on the team’s cosmic adventure and what a joyride it has been. Back in 2014, it was hard to imagine the audience accepting a ragtag group of space misfits that includes a talking Raccoon, and a tree that keeps repeating itself. But James Gunn’s genius and the cast’s performance tugged at our hearts for the better part of the last decade.

To hype fans in the final few days of marketing the studio is releasing new clips and images to recount the characters’ journeys. We have a new clip that features Gamora from another timeline and she’s savage, to say the least. The clip sees her disbelieving Peter’s description of the Gamora he knew, in a hilarious fashion. We also see various shades of her personality that concurs with the 2014 version of Gamora we knew and also not understanding Groot and getting frustrated.

Gamora’s MCU Journey

Gamora has been a pivotal character in the ‘Infinity Saga’, playing Thanos’ daughter and becoming his ultimate sacrifice to get the Soul stone. But the Guardians are incomplete without her, so she was brought back from a different timeline to the present continuity. And we’ll be seeing that version of Gamora in the upcoming feature.

Image via Marvel Studios

The movie will send off the Guardians on their final ride as both the cast and the director are ready to move on. Speaking of Gamora’s future in the MCU, Zoe Saldaña recently said, “I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward. The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans.” It remains to be seen what version of the Guardians remains after the events of the upcoming feature.

The movie brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Saldaña as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri along with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel to voice Rocket and Groot, respectively. The feature will also introduce new characters, including Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji playing Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary, respectively.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. You can check out the new teaser below: