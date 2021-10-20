Will Poulter has commented on his recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting as Adam Warlock by saying he feels “very lucky” for the opportunity to play one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. During a red carpet interview with Flip Your Wig, Poulter said he’s working on getting ready to become Adam Warlock in the final chapter of James Gunn’s Guardians trilogy.

Asked about the recent reveal he would be joining the MCU as Adam Warlock, Poulter said he feels “lucky” and “honored” in being welcomed “into the Marvel family, particularly into a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique.” Poulter also praised writer and director Gunn by saying he’s someone the actor “really, really admire.”

Adam Warlock is depicted in comic books as a powerful cosmic being that usually stands against Thanos, so the inclusion of the hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might mean new powerful threats are coming to the MCU. The character was mentioned by name in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scenes, when Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the leader of the Sovereign, said she’s building a being that would be the next step in evolution.

Image via A24

RELATED:‌ James Gunn Says the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Contains "Stuff You Need to Learn Before ‘Vol. 3’”

Gunn is shooting the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the same time that Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There’s no information on the plot of either the Holiday Special or Volume 3, but both productions will bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

While Gamora’s fate is uncertain after Avengers: Endgame, Zoë Saldaña is expected to return at least for Volume 3. Both Nebula and Mantis are getting bigger roles in Volume 3, according to Gunn. The galactic team is also expected to appear in next year's Thor: Love and Thunder, as the last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in the MCU, he was departing to the stars with the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy. Recently, Gunn also teased that a new character willl be introduced in the Holiday Special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is due to be released on Disney+ in December 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in May 2023. Check out Poulter’s comment below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3': James Gunn Says Mantis and Nebula Are Getting Bigger Roles in Sequel

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch 'Ted Lasso' Cut Like 'The Batman' Trailer I am BELIEVE.

Read Next