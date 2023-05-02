When it comes to a Marvel project, you can always count on the superhero studio to keep us in the dark about the details of an upcoming movie. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, for example, we know that the threequel will tell Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) origin story, and it will end the team’s configuration as we know it. But that’s about it. Keeping secrets is a must for every Marvel actor, but sometimes a cast member can get too excited and end up letting something slip ahead of the premiere. That’s why the whole team was apparently worried about newcomer Will Poulter.

In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Poulter and his fellow cast member Chukwudi Iwuji revealed that almost everyone was worried that Poulter would let the cat out of the bag at some point. In the movie, Poulter plays a character that Marvel fans have been eager to see on screen for a long time: Adam Warlock. The superhero will, at long last, be introduced to audiences, but he’s already cultivated a loyal fanbase that knows (and loves) the character from the comic books.

The Powerful New Guy and His Future at Marvel

Warlock is one of the most powerful Marvel characters, and there’s a huge chance that his participation in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won't be the only time we see him on the big screen, and that means the actor portraying him probably has a lot of secrets to keep. During the interview, Poulter even admitted he could end up letting something slip, joking, "I'm the new kid. And I get it. I get it. I get what it is, but I’m… So I’m really trying to not be that guy."

Since the interview was kept spoiler-free, Poulter and Iwuji moved on to reveal some moments they enjoyed filming that made it to the movie’s final cut. Poulter said that, at some point, Adam will hug someone, and it needed to be as awkward as possible, so they filmed it several times and the film's early screenings proved that audiences laughed out loud at the moment. Poulter, however, jokes that he “was just trying to do a normal” hug.

Chukwudi Iwuji Wants You To Keep An Eye On This Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Scene

Iwuji was more elaborate as he broke down his favorite moment, which happens to be an interaction with Rocket Raccoon. In the movie, he plays High Evolutionary, an ultra-intelligent being that was able to extrapolate the limits of their own body—and he's downright terrifying in the role.

"There is a moment in it where, I think I don't give away to say I'm confronting Rocket early on where I realize what Rocket is. There was a piece of music I had sent James. […] We came on set, and we did the scene, and then he put it on the speaker to play and play and play, and he had it play and play, and then we did this scene, and he just kept saying, ‘More.’ He kept saying, ‘You can go further with it,’ and the music is playing, and it's really emoting, and he’ll go further and further, and I'm at the point where the adrenaline is pumping. And that scene, wherever it was beforehand, went to an nth degree and I think you see it in the movie, in this little interaction because my last line as I leave the room in that, the High Evolutionary does it slightly exhausted. I was completely exhausted, and that worked for it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters this Friday, May 5.