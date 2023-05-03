Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is hours away from hitting theaters in some territories, and the future of the characters is already becoming clearer. Variety recently shared a recap of comments from the cast of the film regarding their future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it gives audiences a vivid picture of who they can expect to see in years to come, and which heroes they'll be saying goodbye to after almost a decade together. One thing is for certain, these space misfits will ride together into the sunset to the tune of a captivating playlist.

Chris Pratt mentioned that, while it would be strange to reprise the role if James Gunn wasn't involved with the project, he would come back if the story respected what the filmmaker has done with the characters. Gunn has written and directed all of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, so it is logical for the actor who plays Star-Lord to be open for opportunities that fall in line with Gunn's vision. The leader of the Guardians has come a long way since he was introduced in the first movie as a careless thief. He has grown to love his found family, doing everything he can to protect the people he loves.

On the other hand, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña have confirmed that this will be the last time they'll portray their characters. Bautista first appeared as Drax the Destroyer in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and the character's unique sense of humor has turned him into a fan favorite. Saldaña's performance as Gamora has been one of the most nuanced work in the entire franchise, turning into a character with many layers due to how she was treated by Thanos (Josh Brolin) while she was growing up. The unhealthy bond between the father and daughter would conclude with Thanos murdering Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Recasts Miley Cyrus’s MCU Role

Rocket's Past Will Be Revealed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians have faced dangerous threats besides the Mad Titan, including Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and Ego (Kurt Russell). But they have never encountered someone as evil as the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). The fierce villain desires to create the perfect society, by eliminating everything he doesn't consider worthy of his presence. Added to that, the character is deeply connected with Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past, being responsible for the experiments that were performed on him ever since he was a baby.

You can check out the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below: