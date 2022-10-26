During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.

Set against the backdrop of the universe-shattering events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and the subsequent adventures of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder, the whole gang is back together. However, they have to deal with the fact that Gamora, who was sacrificed to obtain the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity Wars, has returned — or at least a variant of her has. However, this variant does not have any recollection of the Guardians and leads a totally different life. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña spoke of what it felt like going into production knowing that the end for the character might likely be approaching. "[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously, you're anticipating the end, but I'm just so happy that once again I got to work with great people," Saldaña said. "I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say."

While her time as the battle-hardened Gamora is coming to a close, Saldaña is already setting about new roles as the actress plays Amy in Netflix’s From Scratch. However, the actress spoke about that iconic scene from Endgame when all the female Avengers teamed up to face down the enemy, "Obviously, we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling ourselves every time the Russos would say, 'Action!'" Saldaña recalls. "But what I can remember — and these are the nuggets of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded — is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes were,” the actress continues. “Our makeup, our wigs, how cold the set was, how much we didn't want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and acting tough [through that] was also very special."

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas

While we await the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in May 2023, Marvel has been gracious enough to offer something wonderful for the holiday season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to release next month. Gunn, who was recently named head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, had previously told Deadline about the end of the series, saying Vol.3 will be "the last time people will see this team of Guardians," confirming, "this is the end for us." While it might be the end we are sure to enjoy our faithful band of intergalactic misfits one last time.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 coming to theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the trailer below: