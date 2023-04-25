It certainly feels like the end of an era for not just the Guardians of the Galaxy but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having introduced the world's most loveable A-holes to audiences back in 2014, James Gunn is saying farewell to Marvel and the Guardians after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he's not the only one.

Gunn has already mentioned saying goodbye to a number of characters in the film, while one of his stars, Dave Bautista, has previously spoken of his desire to step away from the role of Drax the Destroyer, citing his age as a barrier for continuing, among other things. Now, Zoe Saldaña has been speaking with Total Film about why now is the time for her to remove herself from the role of Gamora.

Gamora's Place in the MCU

A pivotal cog in the Infinity Saga, as the daughter of Thanos, and essentially one of the lead roles in the enormous film that was Avengers: Infinity War, Saldaña provided an emotional core to the film via her strained relationship with her warlord father, with her tragic death a core part of the story. Her return in Endgame offered her the chance of a happy ending, and she was content to come back one last time to put a bow on her time with Marvel.

Although feeling her time, personally, is up, Saldaña is keen to make sure Gamora continues, whether she plays her or not, referring to her as an "impactful character" who inspires many watching, stating her hope that Marvel will find new, younger actors to inhabit these iconic roles and carry them forward for the next generations of fans to come:

I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward. The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans. I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to… But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints. And I’m moving on with so much grace and gratitude in my heart.

Saldaña's final appearance as Gamora in Guardians 3 can be seen exclusively in cinemas, when the film opens on May 5. Check out the final trailer down below.