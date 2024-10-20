Aaron Pierre was cast as John Stewart in the DC series Lanterns last month following an epic search to fill the role spearheaded by James Gunn. Pierre fought off competition from Stephan James to land the coveted role in the show, which is based on the DC comic Green Lantern. However, Gunn has now revealed at New York Comic Con, during a presentation of DC's upcoming projects, that Pierre was originally earmarked for another role, one from Gunn's past.

Gunn stated that Pierre was originally considered for the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a role which ultimately went to Will Poulter. It's the second Marvel role that Pierre missed out on — he was also cast in Marvel's long-gestating Blade reboot but, given that movie's troubled production history, it should come as no surprise that Pierre stepped away to explore other opportunities which led him to the comic book studio across the street. Gunn said:

“Aaron Pierre is somebody who I’ve wanted to work together with for a long time. People don’t know, but he was almost cast as Adam Warlock. He’s an amazing actor, and I just really admired him from the beginning of his career. Seeing him read with Kyle was one of those miraculous moments. I don’t care what they’re saying, I just love what they’re saying together. When we first started the DCU, the first couple of weeks of heading this out, we got together with a group of writers, and Tom King was one of those writers, and we were in this room, and we came up with sort of this concept for Lanterns. It’s a much more it’s a very grounded series, a very real series, which is a strange thing to say about a Green Lanterns show. But it’s going to be something like nobody’s ever seen before.”

What Is 'Lanterns' About?

The series — which has been jointly created by Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and comic writer Tom King — follows John Stewart, a new recruit, and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, who will be played by Kyle Chandler in the series. When circumstances conspire to team the two of them up, they must investigate a strange mystery unfolding in the American heartlands. The series will take place over eight episodes and is produced by HBO in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, with Mundy serving as showrunner.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Lanterns, and the next stage of development in the new and improved DC Universe.

