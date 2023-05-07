The MCU has become such a juggernaut in popular culture, establishing itself as one of the most expansive and successful franchises in entertainment. Over the past 15 years, viewers have gotten to experience immense growth from a single film to 4 completed Phases, over 30 movies, and even a campus on Disney's California Adventure. With such a vast filmography, the debate for "Best Marvel Movie" is chock-full of popular contenders and phenomenal nominees. You have to give credit to Iron Man for jump-starting the universe, but you also have to acknowledge Infinity War and Endgame for the cinematic spectacles and historic phenomena around them. Film aficionados love the direction that the Russo Brothers took with Steve Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while others adore the John Hughes-inspired levity of the Spider-Man trilogy.

The competition is tough, but out of all the countless great films in the universe, due consideration should be given to Guardians of the Galaxy as the best Marvel movie. The humorous jaunt through outer space receives plenty of praise for its sheer enjoyment factor, but doesn't always receive as much attention on why the misfit group and their misadventures are so damn endearing. However, on a second inspection, GotG is exceptional in its embodiment of the MCU's original ethos, taking daring risks to create a fun-filled and jovial movie-watching experience that exemplifies everything that made the cinematic galaxy so beloved in the first place.

What's the Essence of the MCU?

"There was an idea..." Those words from Nick Fury not only introduced the world to the Avengers, but the statement also encapsulates the original essence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From its very beginning, the MCU distinguished itself from other comic book movie franchises for its adventurous and underdog personality in its earliest outings. Rather than focus on fan-favorite characters, its first Phase involved less popular characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. Admittedly, these characters were put on center stage due to necessity, based on which studio had which rights. However, at the end of the day, these characters lay the foundation for something much grander than their origin. It was these films that turned these characters into household names, not the other way around. The early MCU was a place for underdog characters and actors to succeed, which is exactly what the GotG represented.

The Guardians of the Galaxy was a C-list superhero team in Marvel Comics (if we're being generous). Unless you were a committed comics fan, then the names Star-Lord, Drax, and Rocket Raccoon would have read more like Dungeons and Dragons characters than actual comic book heroes. But regardless, the studio took the risk and brought these characters to the limelight, which they utterly dominated with their charisma and charm.

The Guardians are Endearing Misfits

Everybody loves a group of misfits, and the Guardians were the most ill-fitting and loveable of the bunch. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) was a combination of Tony Stark's sass and wit, with his own brand of slapstick. Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) was threateningly competent, demonstrating combat prowess and an intimidation factor that the group depended on. Drax (Dave Bautista) and his deadpan humor made for incredibly funny moments throughout the film and was a statement move by Bautista, proving himself as a genuinely talented actor. Then there's Rocket (Bradley Cooper) who brought an unexpected amount of heart in a small, furry, and deadly package. Of course, it would be remiss to mention the breakout star of the ensemble in Groot (Vin Diesel), whose sacrifice in this movie stands as one of the most memorable and impactful scenes in any MCU movie. If sacrificing himself to save a planet wasn't enough to endear you to this tree, then the legacy he left behind with Baby Groot should be enough to warm even the grouchiest heart. Seeing these characters come together to form a strong bond despite just how wildly different they all are is one of the best narrative arcs in any MCU movie.

To top it all off, this group of troublemakers was able to be seamlessly introduced and integrated with one another in a single film, making for an experience that is essentially more accessible than other team-up outings. These characters were all losers, for one reason or another, and the way the movie highlighted that made them even more satisfying underdog stories. These characters were nobodies with insurmountable obstacles ahead of them, but they exemplified the spirit of the MCU by reaching stellar heights regardless of their backgrounds and status.

The Guardians Showed How Large the Galaxy Is

What sets this found family apart from other groups in the MCU is what their introduction meant for the scale and size of the franchise. At this point in Phase Two, the Avengers were the only other ensemble group of heroes, but their adventures were mostly confined to Earth. Though they fought off an alien invasion, it was an invasion of Earth and the conflict mostly occurred under this atmosphere. Though Thor was from another world and traveled to other realms, his story was always intrinsically grounded on Earth/Midgard, with the other worlds kept distinctly separated. However, in GotG, viewers got to see the immense scale of the universe and the other powers that reside in it.

Thanos had already been introduced in a post-credits scene, but the true scope of his influence was not fully on display. Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) was an imposing villain that was able to siege entire planets in search for an Infinity Stone. His assault on Xandar was even larger than the attack on Manhattan-- and he was essentially just Thanos's lackey. This Phase of the MCU mostly focused on continuing the stories of previously introduced characters, but GotG brought in new faces and expanded the universe to a scale much larger than anyone was initially prepared for. It's old news now to think about how the Avengers saved the entire universe, but up to this point the scale of conflict was much smaller, until the Guardians showed just how much more there was to the galaxy.

It Featured the Best Marvel-brand Humor

Perhaps the most defining trait of GotG, and one of the most critical reasons why it should be considered the best MCU movie, is its masterful use of comedy. With James Gunn at the helm of this movie, the good times and good jokes were practically guaranteed. These days, the MCU receives a fair amount of criticism over their use of humor. The tension dismissing quips have become almost synonymous with the franchise, labeled as one of the most common critiques of recent projects. But in 2014, this brand of humor was still being used with proper discretion to give the MCU a distinct personality that was on full display in GotG. There's a lightness to the film and the MCU at the time. It never takes itself too seriously, never compromising fun for the sake of additional drama. But likewise, it doesn't diminish sincerity with humor either.

The comedy in the movie is interwoven with the overarching vibe of the movie; it's not just inserted into the dialogue in the form of one-off quips. For most films, having the protagonist challenge the villain in a dance-off during the climax would seem like a sad joke. But when you build up the character's connection to Dirty Dancing and establish his use of humor for distractions, then you get one of the most iconic and well-timed jokes the MCU has ever had to offer. Dave Bautista's portrayal of Drax was a standout performance for his impeccable timing and deadpan sensibilities. And that's not even mentioning all the visual comedy that Groot is perpetually a part of. Ultimately, GotG knew when and how to use its humor better than any other Marvel movie. Groot's sacrifice was treated with respect and somberness because of its seriousness. Other moments, however, are appropriately diffused of tension because the MCU was always that fun. Guardians of the Galaxy hits the sweet spot for many of the best traits of the MCU. It pushed the franchise to new heights while embodying the underdog and humorous nature that separated these Marvel heroes from other traditional characters.